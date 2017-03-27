Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa Appointed Ambassador of Int. Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

|
The President of the Bahrain Authority for
Culture and Antiquities and Chairperson of the Board of the Arab
Regional Centre for World Heritage, Shaika Mai Bint Mohammed
Al-Khalifa, has been appointed as Special Ambassador of the
International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 (IYSTD).
In the resolution that adopts the IYSTD, the UN
General Assembly specifically stresses how tourism can foster
“better understanding among peoples everywhere, leading to a
greater awareness of the rich heritage of various civilizations
and bringing about a better appreciation of the inherent values of
different cultures.”
The ceremony, conducted at the Headquarters of
the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) last week in Madrid, Spain, praised
the role that Shaikha Al-Khalifa has played in advancing culture
as a key component of tourism development in Bahrain and the
Middle East, through the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage.
Shaikha
Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, said, “It is an honor to be selected
as an ambassador to UNWTO in this special Year of Sustainable
Tourism for Development. I believe that now more than ever tourism
and culture have a vital role to play in promoting peace and
understanding and in encouraging a dialogue between civilizations,
not walls between nations. Coming from the Arab region, the cradle
of civilizations and the home to many of the world iconic heritage
sites; a region traditionally known for its hospitality and
acceptance of the other, I believe that cultural tourism can be an
effective tool for sustainable development. Tourism add an
economic value to the historical value of all cultural sites, it
creates jobs, revitalize crafts and generates revenues for people
wherever they are. I also believe that tourists enjoying a
cultural tourism experience, they themselves become the best
ambassadors of what the Arab World has got to offer.”
Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa will join
as Ambassadors of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism
for Development 2017 Juan Manuel Santos, President of Colombia,
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh,
Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization, Michael Frenzel,
President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism
Industry (BTW) and Huayong Ge, CEO of UnionPay.
See also:
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Interview with Grace Kang of Greenview
Hospitality - HD as well as other
Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
UNWTO,
Sustainable,
Tourism,
Bahrain.