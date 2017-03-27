TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 27 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa Appointed Ambassador of Int. Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

The President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and Chairperson of the Board of the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage, Shaika Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, has been appointed as Special Ambassador of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 (IYSTD).

In the resolution that adopts the IYSTD, the UN General Assembly specifically stresses how tourism can foster “better understanding among peoples everywhere, leading to a greater awareness of the rich heritage of various civilizations and bringing about a better appreciation of the inherent values of different cultures.”

The ceremony, conducted at the Headquarters of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) last week in Madrid, Spain, praised the role that Shaikha Al-Khalifa has played in advancing culture as a key component of tourism development in Bahrain and the Middle East, through the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage.

Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa

Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, said, “It is an honor to be selected as an ambassador to UNWTO in this special Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. I believe that now more than ever tourism and culture have a vital role to play in promoting peace and understanding and in encouraging a dialogue between civilizations, not walls between nations. Coming from the Arab region, the cradle of civilizations and the home to many of the world iconic heritage sites; a region traditionally known for its hospitality and acceptance of the other, I believe that cultural tourism can be an effective tool for sustainable development. Tourism add an economic value to the historical value of all cultural sites, it creates jobs, revitalize crafts and generates revenues for people wherever they are. I also believe that tourists enjoying a cultural tourism experience, they themselves become the best ambassadors of what the Arab World has got to offer.”

Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa will join as Ambassadors of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 Juan Manuel Santos, President of Colombia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization, Michael Frenzel, President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW) and Huayong Ge, CEO of UnionPay.

See also: Sustainable Hotels and MICE Interview with Grace Kang of Greenview Hospitality - HD as well as other Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: UNWTO, Sustainable, Tourism, Bahrain.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com