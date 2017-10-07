Belmond Launches Mindfulness Cruises in Myanmar

|
Belmond Road to Mandalay has launched mindfulness
cruises in Myanmar, taking passengers along the spiritually
enriching Ayeyarwady River on expert-led journeys of self-discovery.
Guests can choose from a seven-night round trip cruise,
departing Bagan 7 October 2017 or a three-night ‘taster’ cruise
departing Mandalay on 11 October 2017.
Bringing the experience to life through
one-to-one coaching and group Tibetan yoga and meditation sessions
is Brian Hilliard and Shannon van Staden of Mindfulness Journeys –
who between them have over 40 years of experience studying,
practicing and teaching mindfulness to all ages and levels of
ability.
Belmond Road to Mandalay provides the ideal
environment for participation in mindfulness. The peaceful indoor
Observation Lounge provides a scenic space for evening meditation
and the open air deck makes for an inspiring outdoor classroom,
where sunrise morning sessions take place against a backdrop of
changing light and landscapes.
Adding to the journey’s intrigue
and adventure, some meditation sessions take place on land in
rural pagodas, a botanical garden and under mango trees in Ava.
The personal service and intimate size of the ship, which carries
just 82 passengers, encourages a comradery between guests and
evenings can be a time for further social interaction or quieter
private reflection.
The early morning juice bar and freshly prepared
healthy spa cuisine, including a mix of pan-Asian and western
dishes, allows guests the option to make healthy food and drink
choices that are conducive with practicing mindfulness.
The ship’s
dedicated wellbeing area, complete with spa treatment rooms and
state-of-the-art fitness equipment is a further haven for
relaxation and exercise.
Offered complimentary and in addition to the
existing itinerary, guests can join sessions at their leisure,
however, to make the most of the experience guests are encouraged
to complete the whole week under Brian and Shannon's guidance.
Brian explains why hosting this cruise is so special, "Myanmar is
the perfect place to try mindfulness and Tibetan yoga. Meditation
is a way of life in this Buddhist country so it is a very honest
and natural way of immersing in local culture. We hope that
bringing all these elements together on a cruise of this nature is
going to be life changing for those who join us."
Cultural highlights of the cruise include, a
visit to one of the most significant pagodas of Bagan, Ananda
Temple, which contains four 30ft gilded Buddha statues, a
horse-drawn cart tour of Old Bagan’s archaeological zone, a
monastery visit to participate in a traditional almsgiving
donation to the monks, and arts and crafts tour of Mandalay to
watch local artisans and craftsmen at work.
Land excursions are daily and led by expert
guides and more active explorers can enjoy the sights by biking
through Bagan or joining a morning run with Brian.
Prices start
from $2,656 per person for the three-night departure on 11
October from Mandalay and $4,632 for the seven-night departures on
7 October 2017 from Bagan; based on two guests sharing a deluxe
cabin. Prices are fully inclusive of all mindfulness sessions,
meals, international house wines and local beers and excursions as
per itinerary. Domestic flights and transfers from Yangon to the
ship are excluded but can be booked through Belmond at a
supplement.
Guests also have the option to stay at Belmond
Governor’s Residence, Yangon (pictured above) pre and post cruise.
