Park Hyatt to Open in Jakarta, Indonesia

|
Hyatt has partnered PT MNC Land Tbk (MNC Land)
to open the first Park Hyatt hotel in Indonesia.
Located
in the heart of Jakarta at MNC Center, Kebon Sirih, the Park Hyatt
Jakarta is expected to open in the first half of 2018.
“We are
thrilled to have the chance to work with MNC Land, one of the
largest property developers in Indonesia, to introduce a new
personalized luxury experience to this dynamic city,” said David
Udell, Group President – ASPAC, Hyatt. “Park Hyatt Jakarta will
capture the multi-layered diversity of Indonesia. By combining the
traditions of Jakarta with modern design elements, we hope to make
the hotel a special place for both our discerning global travelers
and those local to Jakarta.”
Park Hyatt Jakarta will be positioned on the top 20 floors
of the 39 floor mixed-use building development by MNC Land, which
will ensure panoramic views of the city.
Mr. Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Chairman and CEO of MNC Group,
said, “Adding the globally renowned Park Hyatt brand to our
portfolio of landmark hotels marks another milestone in our vision
to create the world-class communities and lifestyles of tomorrow.
We believe in collaborating with the best to push the envelope and
bring ever higher quality standards of guest experience to
Indonesia. We are confident that Park Hyatt Jakarta and MNC Media
Tower will deliver on this promise, and once again cement MNC
Land’s reputation as a world-class developer.”
Park
Hyatt Jakarta will join the four existing Hyatt-branded hotels in
Indonesia: Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency
Yogyakarta and Hyatt Regency Bali, which is currently undergoing
an exciting renovation.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hyatt,
Park Hyatt,
Jakarta,
Indonesia.