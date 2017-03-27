Park Hyatt to Open in Jakarta, Indonesia

Hyatt has partnered PT MNC Land Tbk (MNC Land) to open the first Park Hyatt hotel in Indonesia.

Located in the heart of Jakarta at MNC Center, Kebon Sirih, the Park Hyatt Jakarta is expected to open in the first half of 2018.

“We are thrilled to have the chance to work with MNC Land, one of the largest property developers in Indonesia, to introduce a new personalized luxury experience to this dynamic city,” said David Udell, Group President – ASPAC, Hyatt. “Park Hyatt Jakarta will capture the multi-layered diversity of Indonesia. By combining the traditions of Jakarta with modern design elements, we hope to make the hotel a special place for both our discerning global travelers and those local to Jakarta.”

Park Hyatt Jakarta will be positioned on the top 20 floors of the 39 floor mixed-use building development by MNC Land, which will ensure panoramic views of the city.

Mr. Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Chairman and CEO of MNC Group, said, “Adding the globally renowned Park Hyatt brand to our portfolio of landmark hotels marks another milestone in our vision to create the world-class communities and lifestyles of tomorrow. We believe in collaborating with the best to push the envelope and bring ever higher quality standards of guest experience to Indonesia. We are confident that Park Hyatt Jakarta and MNC Media Tower will deliver on this promise, and once again cement MNC Land’s reputation as a world-class developer.”

Park Hyatt Jakarta will join the four existing Hyatt-branded hotels in Indonesia: Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta and Hyatt Regency Bali, which is currently undergoing an exciting renovation.



