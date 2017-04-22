Kata Rocks to Host Charity Dinner with Phuket’s Top Female Chefs

|
Five of Phuket's finest female chefs from some
of the
island’s premier luxury resorts and restaurants are joining forces
on 22 April 2017 for ‘The Sassy Chef’s Kitchen’ charity dinner at
Kata Rocks.
Participating chefs include Chonthicha (Mook)
Surajaroenjai, Pastry Chef of Rustic - Eatery & Bar, Belinda
Tuckwell, Executive Chef from The Pavilions Phuket, Patrizia
Battolu, Executive Chef of la Gritta, Amari Phuket, Laia Pons,
Executive Chef of Kata Rocks, Anongrat (Piak) Meklai, Executive
Sous Chef of Black Ginger, The Slate Phuket.
Kata Rocks General Manager, Scot Toon, said, “We
are excited to have the top female chefs in Phuket coming together
to present an amazing five-course dinner to raise much needed
funds for the children at the Good Shepherd Phuket BanYa Literacy
Centre.”
Musical entertainment by Phuket’s top female DJ,
Fabuloops, will run from 9pm to midnight, with a live auction
featuring holiday prizes to exclusive destinations also
on offer.
The Pavilions Phuket Executive Chef Belinda
Tuckwell (pictured), said: “I am delighted to be cooking as part of the ‘Good
Shepherd Chef Charity Dinner’ at Kata rocks. There is nothing
better than fabulous food mixed with a touch of girl power
supporting the cause.”
Tickets to ‘The Sassy Chefs Kitchen’ Dinner are
priced at THB 3,800 net per person with all proceeds raised going
towards assisting the 150 Burmese children who attend the BanYa
Literacy Centre. These students recently moved into a dedicated
eight-room learning facility last December 2016, funded and built
through grants and donations. However, the average cost to support
each child runs about 10,000 baht per annum.
“Our community is important to all of us here at
Kata Rocks, we are regularly assisting and supporting many groups
and charities across the island. Giving back where we can and
being able to work with these amazing chefs and restaurants on
this occasion to raise money for the Good Shepherd is fantastic," Mr Toon added.
Paul Jordaan, General Manager at The Slate
predicted it would be an epic epicurean evening that should not be
missed. “I’m delighted to see the top female chefs of Phuket
coming together for such an important cause. I want to urge all
the residents of Phuket to come and join us to help raise much
needed funds for the BanYa Literacy Centre.”
Good Shepherd Phuket helps women and children on
the island who have been abused, are caught up in human
trafficking or the sex industry, as well as in poverty or
suffering from HIV. They are given shelter, counseling, schooling
and the opportunity to re- educate themselves and thus earn a
decent living. Handicraft items made by the women are also sold at
some of the top resorts in Phuket.
