Mon, 27 March 2017
Kata Rocks to Host Charity Dinner with Phuket’s Top Female Chefs

Five of Phuket's finest female chefs from some of the island’s premier luxury resorts and restaurants are joining forces on 22 April 2017 for ‘The Sassy Chef’s Kitchen’ charity dinner at Kata Rocks.

 Participating chefs include Chonthicha (Mook) Surajaroenjai, Pastry Chef of Rustic - Eatery & Bar, Belinda Tuckwell, Executive Chef from The Pavilions Phuket, Patrizia Battolu, Executive Chef of la Gritta, Amari Phuket, Laia Pons, Executive Chef of Kata Rocks, Anongrat (Piak) Meklai, Executive Sous Chef of Black Ginger, The Slate Phuket.

Kata Rocks General Manager, Scot Toon, said, “We are excited to have the top female chefs in Phuket coming together to present an amazing five-course dinner to raise much needed funds for the children at the Good Shepherd Phuket BanYa Literacy Centre.”

Musical entertainment by Phuket’s top female DJ, Fabuloops, will run from 9pm to midnight, with a live auction featuring holiday prizes to exclusive destinations also on offer.

Chef Belinda Tuckwell

The Pavilions Phuket Executive Chef Belinda Tuckwell (pictured), said: “I am delighted to be cooking as part of the ‘Good Shepherd Chef Charity Dinner’ at Kata rocks. There is nothing better than fabulous food mixed with a touch of girl power supporting the cause.”

Tickets to ‘The Sassy Chefs Kitchen’ Dinner are priced at THB 3,800 net per person with all proceeds raised going towards assisting the 150 Burmese children who attend the BanYa Literacy Centre. These students recently moved into a dedicated eight-room learning facility last December 2016, funded and built through grants and donations. However, the average cost to support each child runs about 10,000 baht per annum.

“Our community is important to all of us here at Kata Rocks, we are regularly assisting and supporting many groups and charities across the island. Giving back where we can and being able to work with these amazing chefs and restaurants on this occasion to raise money for the Good Shepherd is fantastic," Mr Toon added.

Paul Jordaan, General Manager at The Slate predicted it would be an epic epicurean evening that should not be missed. “I’m delighted to see the top female chefs of Phuket coming together for such an important cause. I want to urge all the residents of Phuket to come and join us to help raise much needed funds for the BanYa Literacy Centre.”

Good Shepherd Phuket helps women and children on the island who have been abused, are caught up in human trafficking or the sex industry, as well as in poverty or suffering from HIV. They are given shelter, counseling, schooling and the opportunity to re- educate themselves and thus earn a decent living. Handicraft items made by the women are also sold at some of the top resorts in Phuket.

