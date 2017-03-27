TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 27 March 2017
Etihad’s US-Bound Pax Travelling via Abu Dhabi Must Check-In Electronic Devices at Point of Origin

Since 25 March, passengers on all US-bound flights from, or transiting through, Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi base are not permitted to carry electronic devices bigger than a smart phone or mobile into the aircraft cabin.

 Items such as laptop computers; tablets including iPads; gaming devices; cameras; and e-readers must be placed in checked-in luggage. Medical devices are exempt and can be carried onboard.

All Etihad Airways’ flights to the USA have mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity, together with power and USB points at every seat enabling passengers to remain connected through their mobiles and smart phones.

Etihad Airways is sending email alerts to all US-bound travellers advising them of the new directive. Signage is placed at check-in desks at airports around the world where staff are advising passengers to pack any prohibited electronic devices in their checked luggage.

US-bound passengers travelling via Abu Dhabi must check in their electronic devices at the point of origin.

The directive, issued by the US Transportation Security Administration, does not affect flights departing from the United States.

Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, all Etihad Airways passengers travelling to the United States clear US Immigration and Customs at the US Preclearance facility in Terminal 3. When guests land in the US, they arrive as domestic passengers with no requirement to queue for immigration checks again. Due to the additional security measures, Etihad Airways has said it will deploy more staff at the US Preclearance facility in Terminal 3 to provide assistance.

To avoid inconvenience, guests are encouraged to pack the prohibited items in their checked baggage prior to reaching the Preclearance facility. Any prohibited electronic devices will have to be declared and placed in padded envelopes before being securely taken to the aircraft luggage hold by staff. Such items will be returned to guests on arrival in the US.

Guests are also encouraged to avoid carrying spare battery packs larger than the permitted size as these will not be allowed in either the luggage hold or the cabin.

 “We remain committed to ensuring we provide guests the highest levels of service and quality experience that we are renowned for, at Abu Dhabi International Airport and throughout their journey to minimise the impact of the new measures,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer. “Etihad Airways offers excellent facilities on the ground at Abu Dhabi International Airport and inflight to keep guests entertained during their journey. While we are communicating the new directive to guests before they begin their travels to the US, we are implementing a number of measures at Abu Dhabi International Airport to ease the process. We continue to work with the relevant authorities and advise guests to comply with the directive to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted journey to the United States.”

Passengers are able to purchase extra baggage allowance at a discount on airport rates by booking online at etihad.com; through an Etihad Airways reservation office; or via a call centre. In addition, Silver, Gold and Platinum members of Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty program, are entitled to extra free baggage allowance.

While Abu Dhabi International Airport is not listed for a similar ban related to direct flights operating to the United Kingdom, enhanced security screening is likely for guests travelling to London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Etihad Airways operates 45 flights a week between Abu Dhabi and six cities across the United States – namely New York, Washington, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

