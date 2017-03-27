Etihad’s US-Bound Pax Travelling via Abu Dhabi Must Check-In Electronic Devices at Point of Origin

|
Since 25 March, passengers on all US-bound
flights from, or transiting through, Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi
base are not permitted to carry electronic devices bigger than a
smart phone or mobile into the aircraft cabin.
Items such as laptop computers; tablets
including iPads; gaming devices; cameras; and e-readers must be
placed in checked-in luggage. Medical devices are exempt and can
be carried onboard.
All Etihad Airways’ flights to the USA have
mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity, together with power and USB points
at every seat enabling passengers to remain connected through
their mobiles and smart phones.
Etihad Airways is sending email
alerts to all US-bound travellers advising them of the new
directive. Signage is placed at check-in desks at airports around
the world where staff are advising passengers to pack any prohibited
electronic devices in their checked luggage.
US-bound passengers travelling via Abu Dhabi must check in their
electronic devices at the point of origin.
The
directive, issued by the US Transportation Security
Administration, does not affect flights departing from the United
States.
At Abu Dhabi International Airport, all
Etihad Airways passengers travelling to the United States clear US
Immigration and Customs at the US Preclearance facility in
Terminal 3. When
guests land in the US, they arrive as domestic passengers with no
requirement to queue for immigration checks again. Due to the
additional security measures, Etihad Airways has said it will deploy more
staff at the US Preclearance facility in Terminal 3 to provide
assistance.
To avoid inconvenience, guests are
encouraged to pack the prohibited items in their checked baggage
prior to reaching the Preclearance facility. Any prohibited
electronic devices will have to be declared and placed in padded
envelopes before being securely taken to the aircraft luggage hold
by staff. Such items will be returned to guests on arrival in the
US.
Guests are also encouraged to avoid carrying spare battery packs
larger than the permitted size as these will not be allowed in either the luggage hold or the cabin.
“We
remain committed to ensuring we provide guests the highest levels
of service and quality experience that we are renowned for, at Abu
Dhabi International Airport and throughout their journey to minimise
the impact of the new measures,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad
Airways’ Chief Executive Officer. “Etihad
Airways offers excellent facilities on the ground at Abu Dhabi
International Airport and inflight to keep guests entertained
during their journey. While we are communicating the new directive
to guests before they begin their travels to the US, we are
implementing a number of measures at Abu Dhabi International
Airport to ease the process. We continue to work with the relevant
authorities and advise guests to comply with the directive to
ensure a smooth and uninterrupted journey to the United States.”
Passengers are
able to purchase extra baggage allowance at a discount on airport
rates by booking online at etihad.com; through an Etihad Airways
reservation office; or via a call centre. In addition, Silver,
Gold and Platinum members of Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty
program, are entitled to extra free baggage allowance.
While Abu Dhabi International Airport is not listed for a
similar ban related to direct flights operating to the United
Kingdom, enhanced security screening is likely for guests
travelling to London, Manchester and Edinburgh.
Etihad Airways operates 45 flights a week between Abu Dhabi and
six cities across the United States – namely New York, Washington,
Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
