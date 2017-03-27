TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 27 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Emirates Launches A380 Flights from Dubai to Tokyo-Narita, Casablanca and Sao Paulo

Emirates has just launched three new A380 destinations - from Dubai to Tokyo-Narita, Casablanca and Sao Paulo - on the same day.

With this triple deployment, Emirates will be the first airline to operate scheduled A380 services in Latin America as well as to North Africa. In addition, the Emirates A380 service to Sao Paulo marks the airline’s 10th year of operations in Brazil, which began with daily flights between Dubai and Sao Paulo in October 2007.

Emirates had previously served Narita with an A380. The reintroduction of this service and increase in capacity is in response to the healthy demand for travel between Japan and Dubai.

Travellers and fans of the highly popular Emirates A380 will now have more opportunities to enjoy this iconic aircraft as Emirates now flies the A380 to 49 destinations on six continents.

Triple route launch! Three Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft in Dubai

Early Sunday morning, from its hub in Dubai, Emirates flight EK318 set off for Narita, Japan. This was followed by flight EK751 to Casablanca, and then flight EK261 to Sao Paulo.

On all three routes, the A380 replaces an existing Boeing 777 service.

 Emirates’ A380 aircraft can transport up to 515 passengers per flight, and eight tonnes of cargo.

All of the services launched on Sunday offer three classes of travel – First, Business and Economy, with generous free baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy, 40kg in Business and 50kg in First Class.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of A380s, with 94 currently in its fleet and a further 48 on order. Since 2008, the airline has carried over 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft.

See other recent news regarding: Emirates, Airbus, A380, Tokyo, Narita, Casablanca, Sao Paulo.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com