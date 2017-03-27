Emirates Launches A380 Flights from Dubai to Tokyo-Narita, Casablanca and Sao Paulo

|
Emirates has just launched three new A380
destinations - from Dubai to Tokyo-Narita, Casablanca and Sao
Paulo - on the same day.
With this triple deployment, Emirates
will be the first airline to operate scheduled A380 services in
Latin America as well as to North Africa. In addition, the
Emirates A380 service to Sao Paulo marks the airline’s 10th year
of operations in Brazil, which began with daily flights between
Dubai and Sao Paulo in October 2007.
Emirates had previously served Narita with an
A380. The reintroduction of this service and increase in capacity
is in response to the healthy demand for travel between Japan and
Dubai.
Travellers and fans of the highly popular Emirates
A380 will now have more opportunities to enjoy this iconic
aircraft as Emirates now flies the A380 to 49 destinations on six
continents.
Early Sunday morning, from its hub in Dubai,
Emirates flight EK318 set off for Narita, Japan. This was followed
by flight EK751 to Casablanca, and then flight EK261 to Sao Paulo.
On all three routes, the A380 replaces an existing Boeing 777
service.
Emirates’ A380 aircraft can transport up to 515 passengers per flight, and eight tonnes of cargo.
All of the
services launched on Sunday offer three classes of travel – First,
Business and Economy, with generous free baggage allowance of up to
35kg in Economy, 40kg in Business and 50kg in First Class.
Emirates is the world’s largest
operator of A380s, with 94 currently in its fleet and a further 48
on order. Since 2008, the airline has carried over 65 million
passengers on its flagship aircraft.
See other recent
news regarding:
Emirates,
Airbus,
A380,
Tokyo,
Narita,
Casablanca,
Sao Paulo.