Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Upgrade Security with 24 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT Systems

|
Smiths Detection has signed a deal to supply
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with new hold baggage screening
equipment which complies with the latest EU regulations – EDS
Standard 3.
The contract includes 24 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT
systems for installation at Schiphol, with the option for a
further six to be deployed at Lelystad, Rotterdam - The Hague and
Eindhoven airports.
The next-generation HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanner
uses high-resolution X-ray technology, medical quality computed
tomography and advanced detection algorithms which combine to
deliver exceptional levels of security. It not only detects the
explosive threats currently specified by the new standard, but can
also be upgraded to meet future requirements to identify evolving
threats such as homemade explosives.
Delivery of the new equipment
will take place over the next five years.
Schiphol is Europe's third-largest airport in
terms of passenger numbers and cargo volume and has won around 200
international awards over the last 30 years. It is widely
recognised as one of the world’s best international airports and
handles a significant proportion of transit passengers - which
makes a high-speed, high volume, hold baggage system critical to
screening efficiency.
“Schiphol is renowned for staying at the
forefront of new developments and innovative technologies and we
are delighted Smiths Detection has been chosen to upgrade their
hold baggage screening,” said Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA,
Smiths Detection. “The contract is testament to our commitment to
delivering the highest levels of security and operational
performance, as well as representing significant progress in the
continued expansion of the Smiths Detection footprint.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Smiths Detection,
Schiphol,
Security,
Amsterdam,
Airport Security.