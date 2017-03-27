Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Upgrade Security with 24 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT Systems

Smiths Detection has signed a deal to supply Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with new hold baggage screening equipment which complies with the latest EU regulations – EDS Standard 3.

The contract includes 24 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT systems for installation at Schiphol, with the option for a further six to be deployed at Lelystad, Rotterdam - The Hague and Eindhoven airports.

The next-generation HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanner uses high-resolution X-ray technology, medical quality computed tomography and advanced detection algorithms which combine to deliver exceptional levels of security. It not only detects the explosive threats currently specified by the new standard, but can also be upgraded to meet future requirements to identify evolving threats such as homemade explosives.

Delivery of the new equipment will take place over the next five years.

Schiphol is Europe's third-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers and cargo volume and has won around 200 international awards over the last 30 years. It is widely recognised as one of the world’s best international airports and handles a significant proportion of transit passengers - which makes a high-speed, high volume, hold baggage system critical to screening efficiency.

“Schiphol is renowned for staying at the forefront of new developments and innovative technologies and we are delighted Smiths Detection has been chosen to upgrade their hold baggage screening,” said Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. “The contract is testament to our commitment to delivering the highest levels of security and operational performance, as well as representing significant progress in the continued expansion of the Smiths Detection footprint.”



See other recent news regarding: Smiths Detection, Schiphol, Security, Amsterdam, Airport Security.