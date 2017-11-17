Cathay Pacific Launches Flights to Tel Aviv, Israel

|
Cathay Pacific has launched flights between Hong
Kong and Tel Aviv, Israel.
The airline will operate the route four times
per week with Airbus A350 aircraft, with plans to increase
frequency to five times per week from 1 September to 17 November
2017.
“We have been highly encouraged by the
overwhelming reception that our new Tel Aviv service has
received,” said Mr Paul Loo, Cathay Pacific Director Corporate
Development and IT. “Increasing the frequency of our operations to
five times a week will provide greater convenience to business and
leisure customers travelling between these two great cities – and
give passengers from Israel easier access to destinations in
Southwest Pacific and across Asia through our hub in Hong Kong.”
Cathay Pacific A350s are equipped with the airline's latest cabin products, an enhanced
inflight entertainment system and Wi-Fi connectivity in Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes.
The airline has taken
delivery of 12 Airbus A350 aircraft to date with 10 more to arrive
by the end of 2017.
See other recent
news regarding:
Cathay Pacific,
Airbus,
A350,
Hong Kong,
Tel Aviv,
Israel.