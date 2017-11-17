Cathay Pacific Launches Flights to Tel Aviv, Israel

Cathay Pacific has launched flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv, Israel.

The airline will operate the route four times per week with Airbus A350 aircraft, with plans to increase frequency to five times per week from 1 September to 17 November 2017.

“We have been highly encouraged by the overwhelming reception that our new Tel Aviv service has received,” said Mr Paul Loo, Cathay Pacific Director Corporate Development and IT. “Increasing the frequency of our operations to five times a week will provide greater convenience to business and leisure customers travelling between these two great cities – and give passengers from Israel easier access to destinations in Southwest Pacific and across Asia through our hub in Hong Kong.”

Cathay Pacific A350s are equipped with the airline's latest cabin products, an enhanced inflight entertainment system and Wi-Fi connectivity in Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes.

The airline has taken delivery of 12 Airbus A350 aircraft to date with 10 more to arrive by the end of 2017.



