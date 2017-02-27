Ascott Opens lyf@SMU

|
Ascott, in partnership with the Singapore
Management University (SMU), has launched its first
living lab to field test lyf, a new brand.
Named lyf@SMU, Ascott will
attempt to simulate a
lyf product at SMU to test out various co-living concepts,
enabling its students to be the first in the world to experience
and shape upcoming lyf properties.
“Creative co-innovation is a key
focus for lyf, Ascott’s latest brand that is designed and operated
by millennials who want to influence and define their own travel
experiences. Following the launch of lyf last November after
extensive market research, Ascott has now set up the serviced
residence industry’s first-of-its-kind living lab in Singapore,”
said Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer. “We
will be directly engaging the more than 1,200 millennials expected
to visit lyf@SMU daily to field test various co-living concepts
and community building activities. With each of the students
clocking an average staying time of about four hours, we will be
building up a sizeable data reservoir of user preferences and
space usage patterns. The data will be translated into actionable
insights to better tailor lyf to their needs as they prepare to
become working professionals, our main target customers of lyf.”
In line with lyf’s focus
to provide authentic local experiences and for each property to be
unique, the living lab is located in the city centre within the
former home of Singapore’s renowned Malaya Publishing House built
in the 1900s. Fun and quirky design elements are infused
within the Edwardian-style conservation building to pay homage to
its print heritage.
lyf@SMU will be open 24/7 for all SMU students
from today, 27 February 2017.
With more than 32,000 square feet spread
over three storeys, there are co-working lounges with modular
furniture, large communal tables at the social pantry with
interactive voting boards, multimedia rooms to encourage
collaboration and free flow of ideas, days beds and napping pods.
Ascott will test out recreation areas where students can rock out
in the soundproof music jamming studio, pedal up a sweat on the
bike to power up their mobile phones or head to the exercise zone
for a game of foosball or table tennis.
Feedback from the
millennial students will influence how Ascott continues to evolve
the design of lyf’s social spaces.
At lyf@SMU, Ascott will organise various social
activities to identify those that best resonate with the
millennials, bringing together local artisans, entrepreneurs and technopreneurs. Students will be invited to co-create community
programmes and co-organise or take part in TED talks, workshops
and hackathons. SMU students can also sign up to be lyf guards at
lyf@SMU to gain hands-on hospitality management skills.
Professor Arnoud De Meyer, SMU President, said, “As we further
strengthen SMU’s curriculum and offering, I am delighted that we
found a like-minded partner in Ascott. In our multi-dimensional
partnership – which includes incubating new spaces for millennial
students, developing new SMU courses and projects, creating
internship opportunities – our students will stand to gain the
most. Ascott will be leveraging the mobile sensing technology from
one of SMU’s research labs, the LiveLabs Urban Lifestyle
Innovation Platform, to gather data on millennial students. Ascott
will also be partnering with SMU on a ‘Design Thinking’ course in
August 2017, where students will work on two projects related to
the branding and development of lyf.”
With a target to have
10,000 units under the lyf brand globally by 2020, Ascott has set
its sights to roll out lyf in gateway cities of markets like
Australia, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia,
Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
