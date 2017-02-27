Boeing Data Analytics to Support Management of flydubai 737 MAX Fleet

|
flydubai is to add Software Distribution Tools
to the list of Boeing services the airline utilizes to enhance
maintenance and engineering operations across its growing 737
fleet.
The agreement, which extends to flydubai’s
737 MAXs, builds on flydubai’s current implementation of Boeing’s
Airplane Health Management on the airline’s Next-Generation 737s
and 737 MAXs.
“Boeing’s Airplane Health Management and other
software tools allow flydubai to proactively initiate planning for
necessary repairs, strengthening the efficiency of our 737 fleet
operations,” said Mick Hills, Senior Vice President, Engineering
and Maintenance at flydubai. “By reducing the maintenance and
ground time for our fleet, these solutions ultimately help to
benefit on-time arrivals and departures for our customers.”
Boeing Software Distribution Tools included in
the new agreement include the Loadable Software Airplane Parts
Librarian and software management solutions that provide cost
savings by enhancing the efficiency of flydubai maintenance
operations.
flydubai operates an all-Boeing fleet of
Next-Generation 737-800s. The airline took delivery of its 50th
airplane in September 2015, and is continuing to expand its fleet.
In January 2014, the airline announced an order for 75 737MAXs,
with the first delivery scheduled this year.
