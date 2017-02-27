Boeing Data Analytics to Support Management of flydubai 737 MAX Fleet

flydubai is to add Software Distribution Tools to the list of Boeing services the airline utilizes to enhance maintenance and engineering operations across its growing 737 fleet.

The agreement, which extends to flydubai’s 737 MAXs, builds on flydubai’s current implementation of Boeing’s Airplane Health Management on the airline’s Next-Generation 737s and 737 MAXs.

“Boeing’s Airplane Health Management and other software tools allow flydubai to proactively initiate planning for necessary repairs, strengthening the efficiency of our 737 fleet operations,” said Mick Hills, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance at flydubai. “By reducing the maintenance and ground time for our fleet, these solutions ultimately help to benefit on-time arrivals and departures for our customers.”

Boeing Software Distribution Tools included in the new agreement include the Loadable Software Airplane Parts Librarian and software management solutions that provide cost savings by enhancing the efficiency of flydubai maintenance operations.

flydubai operates an all-Boeing fleet of Next-Generation 737-800s. The airline took delivery of its 50th airplane in September 2015, and is continuing to expand its fleet. In January 2014, the airline announced an order for 75 737MAXs, with the first delivery scheduled this year.

