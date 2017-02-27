Wyndham Takes Over Management of Hotel in Surabaya, Indonesia

Wyndham has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Indonesia with the opening of a hotel in Surabaya on Friday.

The 292-room Wyndham Surabaya hotel, formerly known as Pullman Surabaya City Centre, joins the Wyndham family under a new management agreement with owners PT Gloria Ramayana Inter Hotel.

Located on the island of Java, Wyndham Surabaya marks Wyndham Hotel Group’s sixth hotel in Indonesia and the second to open in just two months following the addition of the beachfront Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort in Bali.

“Tourism in Indonesia has risen sharply over the years and Surabaya’s expanding industrial and business sectors, growing economy, and improved infrastructure are driving the demand for quality, branded hotels,” said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim. “With a prime location near Surabaya’s business centre and major retail precinct, Wyndham Surabaya is extremely desirable for travellers looking for an extraordinary stay in the heart of the city.”

Wyndham Surabaya is located along the lively Jalan Basuki Rahmat Boulevard in the heart of Surabaya's financial centre and minutes from Tunjungan Plaza, the city’s largest shopping mall.

As Java’s commercial hub and the gateway to many of the island’s historical and natural attractions, Surabaya is becoming an increasingly popular destination among Indonesian and Asian travellers.

Each of Wyndham Surabaya’s guest rooms feature warm and contemporary furnishings, Asian design elements, views of the city skyline, a bath tub and separate shower room.

The hotel also offers two-bedroom apartments and Presidential Suites with 283 sqm of living space.

Amenities include free wireless internet access throughout the hotel, an outdoor pool, a wellness centre with a sauna and hot tub, and a day spa.

The hotel’s nine venues for meetings and events can accommodate up to 750 people.

The hotel will undergo a renovation this year to introduce new food and beverage concepts.

Deluxe Room rates start from USD85 a night.

