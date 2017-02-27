Wyndham Takes Over Management of Hotel in Surabaya, Indonesia

|
Wyndham has expanded its portfolio of hotels in
Indonesia with the opening of a hotel in Surabaya on Friday.
The 292-room Wyndham Surabaya hotel, formerly
known as Pullman Surabaya City Centre, joins the Wyndham family
under a new management agreement with owners PT Gloria Ramayana
Inter Hotel.
Located on the island of Java, Wyndham Surabaya
marks Wyndham Hotel Group’s sixth hotel in Indonesia and the
second to open in just two months following the addition of the
beachfront Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort in Bali.
“Tourism in Indonesia has risen sharply over the years and
Surabaya’s expanding industrial and business sectors, growing
economy, and improved infrastructure are driving the demand for
quality, branded hotels,” said Barry Robinson, President and
Managing Director of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and
Pacific Rim. “With a prime location near Surabaya’s business
centre and major retail precinct, Wyndham Surabaya is extremely
desirable for travellers looking for an extraordinary stay in the
heart of the city.”
Wyndham Surabaya is located along the lively Jalan Basuki Rahmat
Boulevard in the heart of Surabaya's financial centre and minutes
from Tunjungan Plaza, the city’s largest shopping mall.
As Java’s
commercial hub and the gateway to many of the island’s historical
and natural attractions, Surabaya is becoming an increasingly
popular destination among Indonesian and Asian travellers.
Each
of Wyndham Surabaya’s guest rooms feature warm and contemporary
furnishings, Asian design elements, views of the city
skyline, a bath tub and separate shower room.
The hotel also
offers two-bedroom apartments and Presidential Suites with 283 sqm of living space.
Amenities include free
wireless internet access throughout the hotel, an outdoor pool, a
wellness centre with a sauna and hot tub, and a day spa.
The hotel’s nine venues for meetings and
events can accommodate up to 750 people.
The hotel
will undergo a renovation this year to introduce new
food and beverage concepts.
Deluxe Room
rates start from USD85 a night.
