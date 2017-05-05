Thai Airways Says It's Fully Prepared for Suvarnabhumi Airport Runway Repairs

Thai Airways has said that it is prepared for
Suvarnabhumi Airport maintenance, which involves scheduled repairs
on one runway for two months, and that it has a contingency plan
in place to prevent flight delays.
The scheduled partial closure of runway 01R/19L
from 3 March to 5 May 2017 for 60 days will affect aircraft
takeoffs and landings during a period of time.
The airline said it is considering whether to
increase the amount of jet fuel carried on each flight in case the
runway work results in flight delays to departing aircraft and
those coming in to land.
The company even said in a statement that it "is prepared to
use an alternate airport if necessary and has set up an operations
center to coordinate and resolve any issues that may arise due to
temporary runway repairs".
If people are transiting at Suvarnabhumi Airport
they are advised to spare extra time for connecting flights and
understand that there could well be flight delays for both
departing and arriving aircraft.