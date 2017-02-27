Delta Appoints John Caldwell as Vice President – Seattle

Delta has appointed John Caldwell as Vice President – Seattle.

Caldwell’s responsibilities will include oversight of financial performance, marketing, commercial sales, sponsorships, community relations, and the customer experience at Sea-Tac.

Caldwell will also be heavily involved in Delta’s state and local government affairs within the region, including working with the Port of Seattle to begin construction on an international arrivals facility at Sea-Tac this spring.

He will report to Bob Somers, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Global Sales.

Caldwell and his family will return to Seattle, where he served as District Sales Manager for Northwest Airlines from 1995-1997 and was a member of the board of the Seattle Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

“Seattle is among the most important markets in the country, and I’m energized and eager to return after 20 years to continue the momentum Delta has established in the region,” Caldwell said. “Our Seattle team and local partners are the best of the best. Together, we will continue to focus on demonstrating the value of partnering with Delta and earning the long-term trust of Pacific Northwest customers.”

Caldwell most recently served as President of Delta Vacations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. Prior to joining Delta Vacations in 2012, Caldwell was the Managing Director – National and Specialty Sales at Delta. Caldwell began his airline career in 1985 with Northwest Airlines where he held multiple positions in reservations, marketing and sales. At the time of the Delta-Northwest merger, Caldwell held the position of Managing Director – Corporate and Agency Sales for North America.

Caldwell earned a Bachelor of Science in aviation management and industrial relations from Minnesota State University.

Delta will celebrate several Seattle milestones in 2017, including adding flights to seven new destinations – Austin, Texas; Eugene, Oregon; Lihue, Hawaii; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Redmond, Oregon.

On 26 March, Delta’s joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic will begin Boeing 787 service from Seattle to London-Heathrow, replacing the flight currently operated by Delta and adding 50 seats as well as Premium Economy service.

Additionally, the Port of Seattle is expected to begin construction on the IAF in spring 2017.

