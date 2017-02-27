Delta Appoints John Caldwell as Vice President – Seattle

|
Delta has appointed John Caldwell as Vice
President – Seattle.
Caldwell’s
responsibilities will include oversight of financial performance,
marketing, commercial sales, sponsorships, community relations,
and the customer experience at Sea-Tac.
Caldwell will also be
heavily involved in Delta’s state and local government affairs
within the region, including working with the Port of Seattle to
begin construction on an international arrivals facility at Sea-Tac this spring.
He will report to Bob Somers,
Delta’s Senior Vice President – Global Sales.
Caldwell and
his family will return to Seattle, where he served as District
Sales Manager for Northwest Airlines from 1995-1997 and was a
member of the board of the Seattle Convention and Visitor’s
Bureau.
“Seattle is among the most important markets in the
country, and I’m energized and eager to return after 20 years to
continue the momentum Delta has established in the region,”
Caldwell said. “Our Seattle team and local partners are the best
of the best. Together, we will continue to focus on demonstrating
the value of partnering with Delta and earning the long-term trust
of Pacific Northwest customers.”
Caldwell most recently
served as President of Delta Vacations, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Delta Air Lines. Prior to joining Delta Vacations in 2012, Caldwell was the
Managing Director – National and Specialty Sales at Delta.
Caldwell began his airline career in 1985 with Northwest Airlines
where he held multiple positions in reservations, marketing and
sales. At the time of the Delta-Northwest merger, Caldwell held
the position of Managing Director – Corporate and Agency Sales for
North America.
Caldwell earned a Bachelor of Science in
aviation management and industrial relations from Minnesota State
University.
Delta will celebrate several Seattle milestones
in 2017, including adding flights to seven new destinations –
Austin, Texas; Eugene, Oregon; Lihue, Hawaii; Milwaukee,
Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; and
Redmond, Oregon.
On 26 March, Delta’s joint venture partner Virgin
Atlantic will begin Boeing 787 service from Seattle to
London-Heathrow, replacing the flight currently operated by Delta
and adding 50 seats as well as Premium Economy service.
Additionally, the Port of Seattle is expected to begin
construction on the IAF in spring 2017.
