Citilink, the low cost unit of Garuda Indonesia, has taken delivery of its first A320neo.

The aircraft is the first of 35 A320neo set to enter service with the airline.

Citilink has selected CFM Leap-1A engines to power its A320neo fleet, which will be operated on its domestic network, as well as new international services to China and the Middle East.

Seating 180 passengers in a single class layout, the A320neo joins an existing fleet of 44 A320ceo aircraft flying with the carrier.

The A320neo “new engine option” incorporates many innovations, including latest generation engines and large Sharklet wing-tip devices, which Airbus says that together deliver more than 15% in fuel savings from day one and 20% by 2020 with further cabin innovations.



