Jared Anderson Joins CWT as Vice President of Customer Experience

Carlson Wagonlit Travel has appointed Jared Anderson as Vice President of Customer Experience.

Jared has spent the last 15 years in senior leadership roles, most recently as VP of Customer Experience Insight and Engagement at Sears.

At Sears, he was responsible for enterprise-wide customer experience management and strategy, including research, improvement, communication, tracking, measurement, and strategy.

Prior to that, Jared spent several years working in customer insights for Best Buy.

His expertise includes translating the brand into customer experiences, creating enterprise insight platforms to generate actionable insights, implementing service recovery plans, and improving experience design and implementation.

“Jared has a passion for research and customer insights, and a track record of delivering results,” said Patrick Andersen, EVP & Chief Strategy and Commerce Officer. “As we roll out our digital transformation, it is vital that we listen to our customers – and focus on their success.”

Jared has a degree in psychology and applied statistics with an applied research focus from Gustavus Adolphus College, Minnesota.



