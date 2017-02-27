Jared Anderson Joins CWT as Vice President of Customer Experience

|
Carlson Wagonlit Travel has appointed Jared
Anderson as Vice President of Customer Experience.
Jared has spent the last 15 years in
senior leadership roles, most recently as VP of Customer
Experience Insight and Engagement at Sears.
At Sears, he was
responsible for enterprise-wide customer experience management and
strategy, including research, improvement, communication,
tracking, measurement, and strategy.
Prior to that, Jared spent
several years working in customer insights for Best Buy.
His expertise includes translating the brand into customer
experiences, creating enterprise insight platforms to generate
actionable insights, implementing service recovery plans, and
improving experience design and implementation.
“Jared has a passion
for research and customer insights, and a track record of
delivering results,” said Patrick Andersen, EVP & Chief Strategy
and Commerce Officer. “As we roll out our digital transformation,
it is vital that we listen to our customers – and focus on their
success.”
Jared has a degree in psychology and applied statistics with an
applied research focus from Gustavus Adolphus College, Minnesota.
