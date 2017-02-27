Carlson Wagonlit Travel Appoints Sophie Hulgard as VP Global Program Management - EMEA

|
Carlson Wagonlit Travel has appointed Sophie Hulgard as Vice
President, Global Program Management, EMEA.
Sophie takes over from Brigitte Nisio, who has been
appointed as Country Director for France.
“CWT’s mission is to be the world’s first
digital travel management company,” said Cathy Voss, EVP Global
Program Solutions. “Sophie’s expertise and enthusiasm will ensure
we provide the best possible service to our clients as our digital
transformation gathers pace and delivers them more and more
value.”
Sophie has a strong track
record of supporting Carlson Wagonlit Travel’s clients, most
recently in her capacity as Vice President Sales EMEA for the
Hotels Team.
Prior to that, she led the Product Marketing and
Sales effort in EMEA.
Sophie joined CWT in 2008 as Country Manager
for Denmark.
Sophie is based in Paris from where she will manage the relationship with CWT’s global clients
based in Europe.
