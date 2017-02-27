Carlson Wagonlit Travel Appoints Sophie Hulgard as VP Global Program Management - EMEA

Carlson Wagonlit Travel has appointed Sophie Hulgard as Vice President, Global Program Management, EMEA.

Sophie takes over from Brigitte Nisio, who has been appointed as Country Director for France.

“CWT’s mission is to be the world’s first digital travel management company,” said Cathy Voss, EVP Global Program Solutions. “Sophie’s expertise and enthusiasm will ensure we provide the best possible service to our clients as our digital transformation gathers pace and delivers them more and more value.”

Sophie has a strong track record of supporting Carlson Wagonlit Travel’s clients, most recently in her capacity as Vice President Sales EMEA for the Hotels Team.

Prior to that, she led the Product Marketing and Sales effort in EMEA.

Sophie joined CWT in 2008 as Country Manager for Denmark.

Sophie is based in Paris from where she will manage the relationship with CWT’s global clients based in Europe.



