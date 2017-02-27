Minor Hotels Group Signs First Hotel in South Korea

Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to debut its Avani brand in South Korea.

The new-build 400-key Avani Busan Hotel represents an important milestone for the company, as it will also be the group’s first property in South Korea.

A management agreement for Avani Busan has been signed between the hotel developer, UL Group, and Minor Hotels, with the property scheduled to open in 2019.

Currently under development, Avani Busan will be situated in the East Busan Tourism Complex Zoning, a haven for both shopping and entertainment.

Lotte World, a theme park scheduled for opening in 2019, and Lotte Mall, comprising over 500 international and local brands, will both be located less than 250 metres from the hotel.

Guests seeking a cultural experience can visit the world-famous Haedong Yonggungsa Buddhist temple, which is also located within walking distance from the hotel. Gimhae International Airport is twenty five kilometres away.

The Avani Busan Hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant, event space and meeting rooms, a rooftop specialty bar, a Korean style bathhouse and spa, a gym and swimming pool.

In addition to the hotel, 136 exclusive branded residences will also be included in the development.

William E. Heinecke, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Minor International PCL, said, “We are excited to announce our first property in South Korea in the dynamic city of Busan, which is the perfect fit for our upscale Avani brand. South Korea is an important feeder market for Minor Hotels and we also see a lot of opportunity as an inbound market, both for this new Avani and potentially for future Minor Hotels’ properties as well.”

