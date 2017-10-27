United Offering Boarding Passes for Partner
Airlines via Mobile App
United Airlines has enhanced its mobile app so that customers
can receive boarding passes when connecting to 19 airline partners
on their smart phones, a feature which no other U.S. carrier
currently offers.
This functionality will be available for
customers traveling on United who are making an onward connection
on another carrier.
"As we continue to make improvements to the
United app, we found that simply allowing our customers to access
boarding passes for their entire itinerary within the same app
made a big difference," said Kate Gebo, chief customer officer at
United. "Our partnerships with Star Alliance carriers and other
partner airlines can take our customers to over a thousand
destinations around the world, and we're excited to be the first
U.S. carrier to provide customers with this convenience when
connecting to partners."
The following airline partners'
boarding passes are now accessible through the United app, with
more partners to be added in the near future:
- Adria
Airways - Aegean Airlines - Air Canada - Air New
Zealand - ANA - Asiana Airlines - Austrian Airlines
- Azul Brazilian Airlines - Brussels Airlines - Cape
Air - Croatia Airlines - EVA Airways - LOT Polish
Airlines - Lufthansa - Scandinavian Airlines -
Shenzhen Airlines - SWISS - Thai Airways - Turkish
Airlines
Through its partnerships with other airlines,
United is able to connect customers to approximately 1,300
destinations around the world.
Customers can also book flights on
United's partners, as well as earn and redeem United MileagePlus
miles on its partner airlines through the United app.
