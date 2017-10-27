Singapore Airlines’ New Cabin Products to
Debut on Changi-Sydney Route
Singapore Airlines has confirmed that its new cabin products, which
will be revealed at global launch events in Singapore from 2 to 4
November, will debut on the Singapore-Sydney route in December.
The introduction of the new cabin products - in
Suites, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class -
follows four years of development involving extensive customer
feedback. They will initially be fitted on five new A380s that the
airline has on firm order with Airbus.
The first of the A380s with the new products
will operate daily from 18 December as flight SQ221, departing
Singapore at 20:40 and arriving into Sydney at 07:40 the
following day. It will return as flight SQ232, departing Sydney at
12:15 and arriving into Singapore at 17:35.
Additional
destinations for the new products are expected to be revealed in the coming
months.
The A380 entered service with Singapore Airlines
in October 2007. In addition to Sydney, the airline’s superjumbos
serve Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai,
New Delhi, New York, Osaka, Paris, Shanghai and Zurich.
