Singapore Airlines’ New Cabin Products to Debut on Changi-Sydney Route

Singapore Airlines has confirmed that its new cabin products, which will be revealed at global launch events in Singapore from 2 to 4 November, will debut on the Singapore-Sydney route in December.

The introduction of the new cabin products - in Suites, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class - follows four years of development involving extensive customer feedback. They will initially be fitted on five new A380s that the airline has on firm order with Airbus.

The first of the A380s with the new products will operate daily from 18 December as flight SQ221, departing Singapore at 20:40 and arriving into Sydney at 07:40 the following day. It will return as flight SQ232, departing Sydney at 12:15 and arriving into Singapore at 17:35.

Additional destinations for the new products are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The A380 entered service with Singapore Airlines in October 2007. In addition to Sydney, the airline’s superjumbos serve Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Osaka, Paris, Shanghai and Zurich.

Aviation Industry Update - Media Roundtable at AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See also: China Airlines to Launch Gatwick Flights 1 Dec; Airline Hasn't Given Up On Heathrow Slots - Interview with SVP and other: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: SIA, Singapore Airlines, Singapore, Changi.