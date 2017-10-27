Island Air Appoints Capt. Steven Longdon as
Director of Flight Operations
Island Air has appointed Capt. Steven Longdon as
Director of Flight Operations.
Longdon, who has 18 years of
experience in the aviation industry, joined Island Air in November
2016 as a captain. He was among the airline’s pilots who trained
on and operated Island Air’s new fleet of DHC 8 Q400 aircraft.
As director of flight operations Longdon will
oversee the safe and effective execution of flight operations for
the airline. This includes providing strategic and tactical
direction for operational leadership, mentoring and training
pilots, and reviewing and implementing Standard Operating
Procedures.
Longdon has held aviation positions in numerous
markets on the U.S. mainland. Prior to joining Island Air, he was
the lead pilot for Wing Aviation in Houston, Texas where he
managed fleets traveling to both domestic and international
destinations. He also served as aviation safety manager/captain
for CareFlite, a medical transport company in Dallas, overseeing
its aviation safety programs, standards and operating practices.
He was director of operations and chief pilot for MJG JetCorp in
Sarasota, Fla.; training captain for Avantair in Caldwell, N.J.;
pilot at Mesaba Airlines in Minneapolis, Minn.; and a flight
instructor/check airmen for Volunteer Aviation in Aloca, Tenn.
“Steven has quickly proven that he has the
experience and leadership skills to successfully manage our flight
operations and help Island Air continue to grow and expand,” said
David Uchiyama, president and CEO of Island Air. “He will play an
integral role in the operation of our airline working closely with
the pilots and managers to ensure that we maintain the highest
level of safety for our customers.”
Aviation Industry Update -
Media Roundtable at AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei