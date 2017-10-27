TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 27 Oct 2017
Island Air Appoints Capt. Steven Longdon as Director of Flight Operations

Island Air has appointed Capt. Steven Longdon as Director of Flight Operations.

 Longdon, who has 18 years of experience in the aviation industry, joined Island Air in November 2016 as a captain. He was among the airline’s pilots who trained on and operated Island Air’s new fleet of DHC 8 Q400 aircraft.

Steven Longdon. Click to enlarge.

As director of flight operations Longdon will oversee the safe and effective execution of flight operations for the airline. This includes providing strategic and tactical direction for operational leadership, mentoring and training pilots, and reviewing and implementing Standard Operating Procedures.

Longdon has held aviation positions in numerous markets on the U.S. mainland. Prior to joining Island Air, he was the lead pilot for Wing Aviation in Houston, Texas where he managed fleets traveling to both domestic and international destinations. He also served as aviation safety manager/captain for CareFlite, a medical transport company in Dallas, overseeing its aviation safety programs, standards and operating practices. He was director of operations and chief pilot for MJG JetCorp in Sarasota, Fla.; training captain for Avantair in Caldwell, N.J.; pilot at Mesaba Airlines in Minneapolis, Minn.; and a flight instructor/check airmen for Volunteer Aviation in Aloca, Tenn.

“Steven has quickly proven that he has the experience and leadership skills to successfully manage our flight operations and help Island Air continue to grow and expand,” said David Uchiyama, president and CEO of Island Air. “He will play an integral role in the operation of our airline working closely with the pilots and managers to ensure that we maintain the highest level of safety for our customers.”

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right.
     
Latest Travel News
