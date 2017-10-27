FAA Awards Honeywell with STC for Aspire 200 System on Helicopters

|
The helicopter industry can now take advantage
of higher-speed onboard Wi-Fi, video transmission and telemedicine
capability in Europe and North America using Honeywell’s Connected
Aircraft solution, the Aspire 200 system.
Honeywell has been awarded a Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) for the
Aspire 200 satellite communications system on the Airbus
Helicopters AS350 and Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk and have applied
for an FAA STC for the Bell 429, while Transport Canada has
certified the system on the Bell 429. The European Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) approvals for those helicopters are also underway.
In addition, EASA recently approved the installation of the Aspire
200 system on the Leonardo AW139 helicopter.
The Aspire 200 system,
combined with the SwiftBroadband High-Data Rate (HDR) software
package, brings high-bandwidth connectivity to the helicopter
cabin while allowing the pilot or operator to
mitigate any signal connectivity issues.
“There has always been a need for in-flight
connectivity on helicopters, particularly to support VIP, air
ambulance, police and military ISR applications,” said Mark
Goodman, product director, Honeywell Aerospace. “The small,
lightweight Aspire 200 provides a robust, reliable link that works
through helicopter rotors.”
To complement Aspire 200, Honeywell’s GoDirect
Cabin Connectivity service includes access to a selection of
GoDirect apps, such as GoDirect Satcom Toolkit and GoDirect Global
Mobile Data, allowing improved productivity with real-time
communications through access to emails, videoconferencing and
higher-speed broadband transmission.
