FAA Awards Honeywell with STC for Aspire 200 System on Helicopters

The helicopter industry can now take advantage of higher-speed onboard Wi-Fi, video transmission and telemedicine capability in Europe and North America using Honeywell’s Connected Aircraft solution, the Aspire 200 system.

Honeywell has been awarded a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) for the Aspire 200 satellite communications system on the Airbus Helicopters AS350 and Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk and have applied for an FAA STC for the Bell 429, while Transport Canada has certified the system on the Bell 429. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approvals for those helicopters are also underway. In addition, EASA recently approved the installation of the Aspire 200 system on the Leonardo AW139 helicopter.

The Aspire 200 system, combined with the SwiftBroadband High-Data Rate (HDR) software package, brings high-bandwidth connectivity to the helicopter cabin while allowing the pilot or operator to mitigate any signal connectivity issues.

“There has always been a need for in-flight connectivity on helicopters, particularly to support VIP, air ambulance, police and military ISR applications,” said Mark Goodman, product director, Honeywell Aerospace. “The small, lightweight Aspire 200 provides a robust, reliable link that works through helicopter rotors.”

To complement Aspire 200, Honeywell’s GoDirect Cabin Connectivity service includes access to a selection of GoDirect apps, such as GoDirect Satcom Toolkit and GoDirect Global Mobile Data, allowing improved productivity with real-time communications through access to emails, videoconferencing and higher-speed broadband transmission.



