China Airlines to Launch Gatwick Flights 1
Dec; Airline Hasn't Given Up On Heathrow Slots - Interview
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Steve Chang,
Senior Vice President of China Airlines.
In this interview, filmed
on 24 October 2017 at AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in
Taipei, Taiwan, Mr. Chang tells us how 2017 has been for the
airline, how it compares with 2016 and what plans they have for
2018.
We discuss the upcoming launch of flights to London Gatwick
on 1 December, why the airline has chosen London Gatwick rather
than London Heathrow where it used to fly from between March 2010
and March 2012, and whether China Airlines has given up on
operating from London Heathrow altogether.
We also ask Mr. Chang
what forward bookings are looking like, how soon they
would like to increase flights from four flights per week to daily,
and what impact flying to London Gatwick may have over flying to
and from London Heathrow.
We also discuss China Airlines' deal
with Airbus and ask whether the airline will maintain its options
for the A350-900 or convert those options to A350-1000 aircraft.
Mr. Chang tells us how the airline plans to celebrate its return to London,
what the airline will do to tap into the stop over market from England / Europe to Australia and New Zealand and much, much more
in the video and podcast below.
Exclusive Interview with
China Airlines - October 2017