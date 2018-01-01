CargoLogicAir Appoints New CEO

CargoLogicAir has
appointed David Kerr as Chief Executive
Officer, effective 1 January 2018.
David will be responsible for the successful
implementation of the airline’s strategic development plans,
orchestrating the growth of its freighter fleet and its network,
with the focus on specialized logistics solutions for different
industries.
David has more than 20 years of experience in the
airline sector, holding senior roles for world-leading companies
in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
David’s career path has been in varied
industries including FMCG, Banking and Travel. His first job in
the aviation industry was with American Airlines and most recently
Etihad Aviation Group.
“David is a highly respected, experienced and
well-known air cargo industry executive who will bring new insight
into the business and lead CargoLogicAir towards our strategic
goal of recognition as one of the leaders in the European
airfreight industry,” said Sir John Holmes, Advisory Board
Chairman of CargoLogicAir.
