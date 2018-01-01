CargoLogicAir Appoints New CEO

CargoLogicAir has appointed David Kerr as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2018.

David will be responsible for the successful implementation of the airline’s strategic development plans, orchestrating the growth of its freighter fleet and its network, with the focus on specialized logistics solutions for different industries.

David has more than 20 years of experience in the airline sector, holding senior roles for world-leading companies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

David’s career path has been in varied industries including FMCG, Banking and Travel. His first job in the aviation industry was with American Airlines and most recently Etihad Aviation Group.

“David is a highly respected, experienced and well-known air cargo industry executive who will bring new insight into the business and lead CargoLogicAir towards our strategic goal of recognition as one of the leaders in the European airfreight industry,” said Sir John Holmes, Advisory Board Chairman of CargoLogicAir.

