Aman to Open Hotel and Residences on Manhattan Island, New York

|
Aman is to expand its highly respected luxury
brand to New York.
Scheduled to open in 2020, the Aman New York,
located on Manhattan Island, will be only the brand’s second urban
destination, and Aman’s third US property after Amangiri and
Amangani.
Situated in the heart of Manhattan at the
crossroads of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, overlooking Central
Park, Aman New York will occupy the iconic Crown Building and will
comprise not only guest rooms and suites, but will also house the
first urban Aman Residences, a collection of just 20
private homes, inviting owners to be part of a very select
community.
The Crown Building, formerly the first home of
the Museum of Modern Art, is one of the
most architecturally significant buildings in Manhattan. Built in
1921, it is one of the finest examples of neo-classical Beaux-Arts
architecture in the Big Apple.
Vladislav Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman, said, “Aman
has always sought the finest locations in the world, and we
recently expanded our vision to include select cities. The Crown
Building represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring Aman
to New York, the world’s greatest and most dynamic city. We are honoured to be the stewards of an exciting new chapter in this
iconic building’s legacy. As with all Amans, we are
deeply connected to our community, and Aman New York will be no exception. We look forward to absorbing the vibrant energy that is
New York and fusing it with our own unique formula, resulting in an enriching and lively guest experience that will redefine
hospitality.”
Designed by renowned architect
Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston - a long-time Aman collaborator,
and lead designer of some of the most storied Aman resorts
including Amanyara in the Turks and Caicos, Amanwana on the island
of Moyo in Indonesia, Aman Sveti Stefan, an island which, in the
15th century, was a fortified village in Montenegro, and Aman
Venice - Aman New York will celebrate the brand’s philosophy of
creating sanctuaries beyond commonplace notions of luxury, whilst
paying homage to the building’s striking architecture and
significant history.
Aman New York will occupy the
entire Crown Building, excluding the retail space on the first
three floors. It will comprise 83 guest rooms and suites,
three principal social dining venues, a comprehensive spa, 19
private Aman Residences on the upper floors, plus an extensive,
one-of-a-kind, five-storey, park-view Penthouse at the building’s
apex. There will also be an Aman Members’ Club, and Aman New York
will house facilities exclusively for the use of its Members.
After arriving via an understated entrance, guests’
first encounter of Aman New York will be its dramatic 10th-floor
double-height Sky Lobby. Its multi-layers of textured ceiling
panels in muted tones will gently hint at Asian influences and set
the scene for an aesthetic journey in deference to Aman’s Asian
roots. The harmony of the design pays homage to Aman’s DNA,
carefully interpreted for an urban environment, and complementing
the powerful statement of such a stately building.
In keeping with Aman’s commitment to creating havens of space and
seclusion, the 83 guest rooms and suites start at 70 square metres,
each have a functioning fireplace – something of a rarity in New
York – and will be among the largest in the city. A subtle design
narrative will feature throughout, typified by nuanced hues and
innovative lighting that will cocoon guests, while a more modern
ambience can be introduced thanks to a unique pivoting door, which
can be opened to integrate the contemporary fixtures and
furnishings of the bathroom, should it be preferred.
Extending over three storeys on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors,
the Aman Spa will cover 2,000 square metres and will be reserved
exclusively for hotel guests, residents and Club Members. The centrepiece of this elevated sanctuary will be its 25-metre indoor
swimming pool - flanked by alcoves of double daybeds and fire pits
– which will provide a soothing escape from the hurried pace of
the city. Two Spa Houses will provide guests with an
all-encompassing spa journey, indulging them with comprehensive
private facilities including a spacious double treatment room,
sauna and steam rooms complemented by hot and cold plunge pools,
and an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed and fireplace.
The crowning glory of Aman New York will be its broad
selection of buzzy public spaces and social venues at which Aman’s
intuitive and welcoming service will appeal not only to guests and
residents, but also New Yorkers. Headlining these will be its
10th-floor wraparound Garden Terrace – a rare find in one of the
most densely populated cities in the world – encompassing a bar
with panoramic views of Central Park, and a Cigar Bar, the whole
setting a new precedent with its verdant environment. Offering
year-round dining, the Terrace will be a must-visit rarefied perch
with water features adding a soft and soothing touch, and a
central fire pit adding a sense of drama and energy. A stylish
Piano Bar in the Sky Lobby, two restaurants - including Aman’s
recently introduced Japanese culinary concept, Nama - plus the
Wine Library (which will be available for private wine tastings
and events), and a subterranean Jazz Club will all establish the
hotel as a destination in itself, interwoven into the fabric of
the city.
Nestled in the building’s
ornamental gilded crown, the Crown Penthouse will present the
rarest of opportunities to own a New York icon - a piece of the
city’s architectural history, reimagined for the 21st century.
Offering consummate privacy with uninterrupted views of Central
Park, the Penthouse will have a wraparound terrace and indoor and
outdoor swimming pools.
All Residences, some with sweeping outdoor
terraces with heated pools, will be fully serviced by Aman, and
residents will have access to a Members’ Lounge, in addition to
the use of all hotel facilities.
Aman New York and Aman Residences will open in
2020.
See other recent
news regarding:
Aman,
Residences,
New York.