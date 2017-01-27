SuperStar Virgo to Homeport in Shanghai from July to October 2017

|
SuperStar Virgo will homeport in Shanghai from
July to October 2017.
From her new home in the northern Chinese
cruise centre of Shanghai, guests will be able to enjoy 6D5N Japan
itineraries to the dynamic metropolis of Osaka, with easy access
to both Kyoto and Kobe during her 13-hour port time, and
picturesque Kagoshima, punctuated by the imposing Mount Sakurajima
in the middle of Kagoshima Bay.
“We are delighted to deploy our flagship
SuperStar Virgo to Shanghai for the summer season, further
demonstrating our commitment and support to continue to grow the
Chinese cruise industry,” said Mr Ang Moo Lim, President of Star
Cruises. “With the fastest cruise ship in Asia, Star Cruises is
excited to offer an innovative new Japan itinerary that will allow
our guests to experience the many facets of the country, from the
vibrant urban triangle of Osaka/Kyoto/Kobe to the idyllic scenery
of Kagoshima in Kyushu Island.”
The new homeport and itinerary builds up
Genting Hong Kong’s presence in Shanghai to also sell Dream
Cruises out of Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Singapore and to prepare
the groundwork of the arrival of Star Cruises’ 200,000 gross ton
“Global Class” ship to be delivered in 2020.
