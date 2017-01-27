SuperStar Virgo to Homeport in Shanghai from July to October 2017

SuperStar Virgo will homeport in Shanghai from July to October 2017. From her new home in the northern Chinese cruise centre of Shanghai, guests will be able to enjoy 6D5N Japan itineraries to the dynamic metropolis of Osaka, with easy access to both Kyoto and Kobe during her 13-hour port time, and picturesque Kagoshima, punctuated by the imposing Mount Sakurajima in the middle of Kagoshima Bay. “We are delighted to deploy our flagship SuperStar Virgo to Shanghai for the summer season, further demonstrating our commitment and support to continue to grow the Chinese cruise industry,” said Mr Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises. “With the fastest cruise ship in Asia, Star Cruises is excited to offer an innovative new Japan itinerary that will allow our guests to experience the many facets of the country, from the vibrant urban triangle of Osaka/Kyoto/Kobe to the idyllic scenery of Kagoshima in Kyushu Island.” The new homeport and itinerary builds up Genting Hong Kong’s presence in Shanghai to also sell Dream Cruises out of Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Singapore and to prepare the groundwork of the arrival of Star Cruises’ 200,000 gross ton “Global Class” ship to be delivered in 2020. See other recent news regarding: Star Cruises, Cruises, SuperStar Virgo.