SAS to Launch Flights Between Stockholm and Ibiza

SAS will increase the number of flights and
seats to southern Europe this coming summer.
Compared to last year's summer program, 370,000
more seats will be available to Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Italy
and Greece (170,000 more in the peak summer period, end of June to
beginning of August).
From 28 June 2017, SAS will operate a direct route between Stockholm and Ibiza, with
departures every Wednesday in the peak summer season (through 9
August). The flights supplement SAS' expansion to other destinations such
as Malaga, Palma, Palermo, Nice and Split.
"We see
continued demand for popular leisure destinations and continue to
develop our route network and destinations. This summer we are
happy to offer travelers a range of new direct routes and an
increase in flights and seats to Spain, Croatia, Portugal, Italy
and Greece. Some of our new direct routes from Scandinavia are to
Lisbon, Malta, the Faroe Islands, Pristina and Shannon," said
Fredrik Henriksson, head of media relations at SAS.
In addition to new routes, SAS will
introduce new cabins on all short and medium-haul flights. The new cabins will
be installed between 2017-2019. From the second half of 2017, the
installation of high-speed WiFi will commence, with surfing speeds
that make it possible to stream movies or TV series onboard.
Internet onboard short and medium-haul flights (domestic,
Scandinavia and Europe) will be free for all 4.7 million SAS
EuroBonus members and those traveling in SAS Plus.
