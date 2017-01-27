SAS to Launch Flights Between Stockholm and Ibiza

SAS will increase the number of flights and seats to southern Europe this coming summer.

Compared to last year's summer program, 370,000 more seats will be available to Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Italy and Greece (170,000 more in the peak summer period, end of June to beginning of August).

From 28 June 2017, SAS will operate a direct route between Stockholm and Ibiza, with departures every Wednesday in the peak summer season (through 9 August). The flights supplement SAS' expansion to other destinations such as Malaga, Palma, Palermo, Nice and Split.

"We see continued demand for popular leisure destinations and continue to develop our route network and destinations. This summer we are happy to offer travelers a range of new direct routes and an increase in flights and seats to Spain, Croatia, Portugal, Italy and Greece. Some of our new direct routes from Scandinavia are to Lisbon, Malta, the Faroe Islands, Pristina and Shannon," said Fredrik Henriksson, head of media relations at SAS.

In addition to new routes, SAS will introduce new cabins on all short and medium-haul flights. The new cabins will be installed between 2017-2019. From the second half of 2017, the installation of high-speed WiFi will commence, with surfing speeds that make it possible to stream movies or TV series onboard. Internet onboard short and medium-haul flights (domestic, Scandinavia and Europe) will be free for all 4.7 million SAS EuroBonus members and those traveling in SAS Plus.



See other recent news regarding: SAS, Ibiza, Stockholm.