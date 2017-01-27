Dusit Rolls Out TQM Systems Across Global Portfolio

|
Dusit has rolled out Total Quality Management
(TQM) systems across its entire portfolio of properties, making it
one of the first Thai-owned hospitality companies to meet the
criteria of the International Organization for Standardization's
ISO 9000 series and to commit to continuous improvement in all
aspects of its operations.
TQM is a comprehensive and structured approach
to organisational management that seeks to improve the quality of
products and services through ongoing refinements. Dusit
International began implementing its TQM systems three years ago
and reached its first milestone in Thailand in December 2016 when,
with generous funding from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition
Bureau (TCEB), several of its properties in Bangkok, Hua Hin,
Phuket, and Chiang Mai were all certified for IS0 9001:2015, the
world’s most commonly used standard for quality management systems
within an organisation. The properties were assessed by SGS
Thailand, a leading inspection, verification, testing and
certification company based in Bangkok.
With continued support from TCEB, this year
Dusit International will continue to hone its operations in the
kingdom and will apply to be certified for ISO 14001, which covers
environmental management systems; ISO 22000, which covers food
safety management systems; and ISO 20121, which covers event
sustainability management systems. Following its mission to
enhance Thailand’s appeal as a destination for MICE tourism, TCEB
will subsidize a substantial portion of the assessment funds.
As many MICE organizers and solo travellers will
only book a hotel if it can show clear proof of management systems
addressing the environment, hygiene levels, and safety and
security, Dusit International hopes that being certified in all of
these areas will help it attract more business.
"A quality organisation dedicated to quality
improvement, we remain committed to our guests and always do our
best to exceed their expectations," said Mr Tan Eng Leong, Senior
Vice President, Total Quality Management, Dusit International.
"The TQM systems we have implemented at our hotels have helped to
improve overall efficiency which has led to an increase in
employee satisfaction and, in turn, high levels of guest
satisfaction. With TQM systems now rolled out across our entire
portfolio of hotels and resorts, we look forward to similar
results at our international properties."
As part of its TQM systems at each property,
Dusit International has established Quality Improvement Teams
which are tasked with streamlining operations and enhancing
service delivery. Staff have been empowered to take the
initiative, and are encouraged to suggest ways to improve products
and facilities. All processes are mapped to ease training, with
detailed descriptions of best practices, as well as to identify
areas for improvement. This has resulted in increased employee
engagement, and improved services across the board.
Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit
International, said, “Just some of the advantages of implementing
the TQM systems have included saving energy and reducing energy
costs; cutting food wastage; and being able to leverage the
increased customer confidence that TQM systems afford, especially
amongst MICE clientele, who use them as a benchmark for standards
of safety and service. With TCEB's gracious support, we now look
forward to having our hard work in Thailand further validated by
the respected ISO 9000 series, and to welcoming even more MICE and
leisure travellers from all corners of the globe. Our
international properties will all be certified in due course."
Dusit International currently operates 29
properties around the world and has 45 confirmed projects in the
pipeline across four distinctive brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2,
Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.
