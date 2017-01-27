Hotels in Canada Report 2016 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to data compiled by STR, the Canadian hotel industry reported positive year-on-year results in the three key performance metrics during 2016.

Compared with 2015, occupancy increased 0.6% to 64.5%, ADR rose 4.3% to CAD149.19 and RevPAR grew 5.0% to CAD96.25.

In absolute values, July was Canada’s top month of the year for each of the three metrics: occupancy (78.3%), ADR (CAD168.39) and RevPAR (CAD131.87).

Among the provinces, Prince Edward Island recorded the year’s largest year-on-year increases in occupancy (+7.3% to 60.9%) and RevPAR (+15.0% to CAD86.40). ADR in the province rose 7.1% to CAD141.79.

British Columbia posted the largest rise in ADR (+7.7% to CAD167.24) and the second largest increase in RevPAR (+11.5% to CAD115.35).

Ontario saw the only other double-digit lift in RevPAR (+10.8% to CAD100.29) for the year.

Saskatchewan reported the steepest declines in ADR (-4.9% to CAD124.79) and RevPAR (-12.6% to CAD66.84). Occupancy in the province fell 8.1% to 53.6%.

Alberta experienced the largest decrease in occupancy (-8.5% to 54.3%) and the only other double-digit drop in RevPAR (-10.2% to CAD80.07).

Q4 2016

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Canadian hotels reported positive results in the three key performance metrics.

Occupancy rose 2.1% to 58.6%, ADR was up 3.5% to CAD$142.18, and RevPAR increased 5.7% to CAD83.27.

