Hotels in Canada Report 2016 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to data compiled by STR, the Canadian
hotel industry reported positive year-on-year results in the three
key performance metrics during 2016.
Compared with 2015, occupancy increased
0.6% to 64.5%, ADR rose 4.3% to CAD149.19 and RevPAR grew 5.0% to
CAD96.25.
In absolute values, July was Canada’s top month
of the year for each of the three metrics: occupancy (78.3%), ADR
(CAD168.39) and RevPAR (CAD131.87).
Among the provinces, Prince Edward Island
recorded the year’s largest year-on-year increases in occupancy
(+7.3% to 60.9%) and RevPAR (+15.0% to CAD86.40). ADR in the
province rose 7.1% to CAD141.79.
British Columbia posted the largest rise in ADR
(+7.7% to CAD167.24) and the second largest increase in RevPAR
(+11.5% to CAD115.35).
Ontario saw the only other double-digit lift in
RevPAR (+10.8% to CAD100.29) for the year.
Saskatchewan reported the steepest declines in
ADR (-4.9% to CAD124.79) and RevPAR (-12.6% to CAD66.84).
Occupancy in the province fell 8.1% to 53.6%.
Alberta experienced the largest decrease in
occupancy (-8.5% to 54.3%) and the only other double-digit drop in
RevPAR (-10.2% to CAD80.07).
Q4 2016
During the fourth quarter of 2016, Canadian
hotels reported positive results in the three key performance
metrics.
Occupancy rose 2.1% to 58.6%, ADR was up 3.5% to
CAD$142.18, and RevPAR increased 5.7% to CAD83.27.
