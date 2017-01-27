Air India Moves from London Heathrow’s Terminal 4 to Terminal 2

|
Air India, a member of Star Alliance, has
moved all its operations from London Heathrow’s
Terminal 4 to Terminal 2, the home of Star Alliance.
The national airline of India operates up
to eight daily flights in and out of Heathrow with either Boeing
777 or Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and has been serving London
for nearly 70 years.
At present Air India offers two daily flights to
Delhi, one daily flight to Mumbai, four weekly flights to
Ahmedabad and three weekly flights to Newark (New York).
“With 24 of our member airlines flying to
Heathrow, the airport is served by more Star Alliance member
carriers than any other airport in our worldwide network.
Therefore our long term strategy for Heathrow has always been to
locate all our members under the same roof. With Air India’s
successful move to the Queen’s Terminal we have now accomplished
this”, said Jeffrey Goh, CEO Star Alliance.
Compared to
Terminal 4, the check-in layout and concept in Terminal 2 allows
customers to take greater control of their journey. This has been
made possible through a combination of increased automation and
common check-in.
Travellers who have not checked in online can use
any of 81 multi-airline check-in kiosks available throughout
Terminal 2. These also print boarding passes and bag tags. Once
checked-in, Air India passengers can drop off their bags at the
shared counters in Zone D. Customers requiring additional support
and assistance or travelling in First Class, Business Class or
holding Star Alliance Gold status will also find the respective
counters in Zone D.
Air India customers travelling in
either First or Business Class or holding Star Alliance Gold
status can make use of any of the four lounges in Terminal 2
operated by fellow Star Alliance member airlines Air Canada,
Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and United.
“Ever since we started operations from Terminal
2 at Heathrow, we have been receiving very positive customer
feedback on the new facility. We are certain that the
approximately 1,000 Air India passengers who will be using
Terminal 2 every day will notice a significant improvement in
their travel experience,” added Goh. “This will
especially be true for the several hundred passengers who connect
between Air India and other Star Alliance carriers via Heathrow on
a daily basis. They can now do this in the comfort of a single
terminal, rather than using buses to transfer across the
airport.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Air India,
London,
Heathrow.