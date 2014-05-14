FAA Gives Green Light for AirAsia X Flights
to U.S.
AirAsia X has received clearance from the
Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to fly to the US.
The approval allows AirAsia's long-haul, low-cost sister airline
to operate services to any destination within the US.
AirAsia X is currently considering flights to several US
states including Hawaii as part of its route expansion plans.
"This is a major milestone for AirAsia X. Our expansion up until
now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and
we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market
as we look beyond Asia Pacific," said AirAsia X Group CEO, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun. "I'm confident
travellers will respond well to our award-winning service and the
kind of connectivity we can offer with our Fly-Thru product. As
part of our expansion plans, we are also looking to resume our
very popular London route, and are working towards securing the
necessary approvals."
He added: "None of this would
be possible without our Allstars, especially Group Chief Operating
Officer Anaz Ahmad Tajuddin, who sadly passed away two weeks ago.
We wouldn't be where we are today if he had not laid the
foundations with his blood, sweat and tears, and his bravery in
the face of cancer showed us the true meaning of strength. This is
for you, Anaz."
A pioneer in travel and technology,
AirAsia offers a wide range of innovative products such as mobile
app, extensive self-service options, inflight Wi-Fi, inflight
entertainment, premium coffee, online duty-free shopping, Premium
Flex and Fly-Thru.
Fly-Thru allows guests to
seamlessly connect to anywhere within AirAsia's wide network with
just one stop at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and other transit hubs in Thailand and
Indonesia, without having to pass through immigration and with
their baggage checked through to the final destination.
AirAsia Group boasts an extensive route network to over
120 destinations in Asia Pacific, including some 60 routes
within the Asean region, and unmatched flight frequencies.