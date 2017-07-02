TravelNewsAsia.com
Sun, 2 July 2017
Norwegian Becomes First European Airline to Take Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX

Norwegian has taken delivery of the first of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Norwegian is the first European carrier to take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX and will deploy the airplanes on transatlantic flights between northern Europe and the east coast of the United States.

"We have been eagerly awaiting the delivery of our Boeing 737 MAX, and we are overjoyed to have it join our fleet," said Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian's Chief Executive Officer. "We are the first European airline to operate this brand-new aircraft, and we're also the first airline in the world to operate it to and from the United States. This aircraft allows us to open up new, unserved routes and offer both Americans and Europeans even more affordable transatlantic fares. It will also provide our passengers with a quieter onboard experience, whilst it significantly reduces both fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions."

Norwegian Boeing 737 MAX 8

Norwegian is the sixth largest low-cost carrier in the world and flies over 500 routes to more than 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, the Caribbean and US.

The airline currently operates a Boeing fleet of more than 100 Next-Generation 737-800s and over a dozen 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners.

 The Oslo-headquartered carrier has unfilled orders for 108 737 MAX 8s and 19 787-9s.

"The 737 MAX 8 is a significant addition to Norwegian's fleet, enabling the airline to start the next chapter in its incredible growth story of low-cost, long-haul travel," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Kevin McAllister. "It is a tremendous honor that a brand as innovative as Norwegian will be the first European carrier to fly the 737 MAX, and we are certain that this airplane will play a key role in its continued success."

The 737 MAX is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

See other recent news regarding: Norwegian, Boeing, 737.

