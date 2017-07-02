Norwegian Becomes First European Airline to Take Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX

|
Norwegian has taken delivery of the first of two
Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
Norwegian is the first European carrier to take
delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX and will deploy the airplanes on
transatlantic flights between northern Europe and the east coast
of the United States.
"We have been eagerly awaiting the delivery of
our Boeing 737 MAX, and we are overjoyed to have it join our fleet," said Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian's Chief Executive Officer. "We
are the first European airline to operate this brand-new aircraft,
and we're also the first airline in the world to operate it to and
from the United States. This aircraft allows us to open up new, unserved routes and offer both Americans and Europeans even more
affordable transatlantic fares. It will also provide our
passengers with a quieter onboard experience, whilst it
significantly reduces both fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions."
Norwegian is the sixth largest low-cost carrier in the world
and flies over 500 routes to more than 150 destinations in Europe,
North Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, the Caribbean and US.
The airline currently operates a Boeing fleet of more than 100 Next-Generation
737-800s and over a dozen 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners.
The
Oslo-headquartered carrier has unfilled orders for 108 737
MAX 8s and 19 787-9s.
"The 737 MAX 8 is a significant
addition to Norwegian's fleet, enabling the airline to start the
next chapter in its incredible growth story of low-cost, long-haul
travel," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Kevin
McAllister. "It is a tremendous honor that a brand as innovative
as Norwegian will be the first European carrier to fly the 737
MAX, and we are certain that this airplane will play a key role in
its continued success."
The 737 MAX is powered by CFM
International LEAP-1B engines.
