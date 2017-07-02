Nobu Hospitality Opens Hotel and Restaurant in Shoreditch, London

|
Nobu Hospitality has expanded its portfolio of
hotels with the opening of the Nobu Hotel Shoreditch in
London.
Set back from the lively hub of Great Eastern
Street, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch offers a dynamic blend of Nobu’s
signature east-meets-west philosophy and Shoreditch’s creative and
industrial energy.
The property features 143 guest rooms and 7
suites, dynamic meeting space, a lobby bar and 240-seat restaurant which
lies at the heart of the building and spans almost the entire
footprint of the hotel.
For those
wishing to witness the theatre and artistry of Nobu chefs in
action there is the exclusive 10-seat sushi bar and an 18-seat
chef’s table, with prime views of both the main kitchen and sushi
chefs at work.
The
expressive and distinctive design for the new Nobu Hotel
Shoreditch is the result of the collective efforts of Ron Arad
Architects and Ben Adams Architects featuring overhanging floor
slabs and cantilevered steel beams forming a frayed edge to the
east, where a landscaped garden is terraced to provide natural
light to the restaurant space. The interior of the hotel was
designed by local designers, Studio Mica, while the 240-seat, Nobu Shoreditch restaurant was
designed by Studio PCH.
Inspired by the iconic Nobu aesthetics,
the 340m² restaurant space’s sleek wooden finish creates a cool
and contemporary environment. Known around
the world, Nobu cuisine is an innovative interpretation of
Japanese, Peruvian and other South American elements pioneered by
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and influenced by his years of studying
Japanese cuisine in Tokyo and his extensive travels.
Overseen by Executive Chef Greg Seregithe, Nobu Shoreditch menu will feature
many of Nobu’s timeless dishes, such as Black Cod Miso and
Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, as well as plates inspired by
the creativity and vibrancy of the local area.
Reached via a grand staircase, Nobu Shoreditch is bathed in natural light from the
five-metre tall glass doors leading out to the charming Nobu
Terrace. Perfect for open air dining, the terrace, which can
entertain up to 80 people, is split into four level terraces and
available for private functions.
Guests can also enjoy the
semi-private dining space overlooking the custom-built, open
kitchen. Hosting up to 18 people, this is the perfect spot from
which to experience the theatre of the Nobu kitchen.
Behind the Nobu Shoreditch bar, an eclectic collection of vintage sakes,
limited edition Japanese whiskies and rare champagnes are
displayed for the discerning drinker.
The separate Lobby Bar on
the ground floor is also available to both guests and the public
and
offers a range of Nobu
dishes and cocktails.
The adaptable Kaijo meeting and event spaces at Nobu
Hotel Shoreditch can be used as one large
space of 180m², accommodating 200 people for a cocktail reception
or 120 for a seated event, or divided into six separate spaces.
The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a
boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Since then, Nobu
Hospitality has opened an hotel in Manila, Miami Beach, Malibu and
Ibiza. Further Nobu Hotels are scheduled to open in Riyadh,
Marbella, Chicago, Los Cabos, and Toronto.
See other recent
news regarding:
Shoreditch,
London,
Nobu.