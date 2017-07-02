Brian Connelly Appointed GM of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

|
Brian Connelly has been appointed as General
Manager of the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.
Connelly has a wealth of experience in
various leadership roles spanning over 38 years with prominent
hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific, Middle East and the United
States.
A Bachelor of Science graduate in Hotel and
Restaurant administration from Oklahoma State University, Connelly
most recently held the position of General Manager for Angsana
Laguna Phuket & Angsana Villa Resort in Thailand.
Earlier in his
career, Connelly held senior management roles around the globe
with Hilton Asia Pacific and Middle East, Oakwood Asia Pacific,
Fairmont Hotels Middle East and InterContinental Hotels Group in
Thailand and China respectively.
“It is exciting to be on the beautiful island of
Cebu. I am honoured to have the opportunity to be General Manager
of this wonderful hotel, Marco Polo Plaza,” said Connelly. “I look
forward to continuing the success of the hotel and working with
the team to grow and enhance the operation. Marco Polo Hotels have
a fantastic reputation in the Philippines and I look forward to
further enhancing our brand.”
Connelly is a member of the Chaîne des
Rôtisseurs and is the founding member of Son of Bacchus.
