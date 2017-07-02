Brian Connelly Appointed GM of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Brian Connelly has been appointed as General Manager of the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

Connelly has a wealth of experience in various leadership roles spanning over 38 years with prominent hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific, Middle East and the United States.

A Bachelor of Science graduate in Hotel and Restaurant administration from Oklahoma State University, Connelly most recently held the position of General Manager for Angsana Laguna Phuket & Angsana Villa Resort in Thailand.

Earlier in his career, Connelly held senior management roles around the globe with Hilton Asia Pacific and Middle East, Oakwood Asia Pacific, Fairmont Hotels Middle East and InterContinental Hotels Group in Thailand and China respectively.

“It is exciting to be on the beautiful island of Cebu. I am honoured to have the opportunity to be General Manager of this wonderful hotel, Marco Polo Plaza,” said Connelly. “I look forward to continuing the success of the hotel and working with the team to grow and enhance the operation. Marco Polo Hotels have a fantastic reputation in the Philippines and I look forward to further enhancing our brand.”

Connelly is a member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs and is the founding member of Son of Bacchus.

