|
People leaving Australia no longer need to
complete an outgoing passenger card.
Use of the paper-based passenger card
ended
on 1 July 2017 as part of a move towards a more efficient and
streamlined process for travellers.
“The automated process will
add to existing state-of-the art passenger processing technology
at our border and will help reduce queuing times and get
travellers to their destination more quickly,” said Peter Dutton,
Minister for Immigration and Border Protection. “Removal of the outgoing passenger card further supports the
move towards a more seamless, secure and simplified border
clearance process.”
The information previously gathered via
paper-based outgoing passenger cards will now be collated from
existing government data and will continue to be provided to
users
Re-using data in this way is just one of the measures being
taken by the Australian government to reduce the burden on citizens and
international visitors to provide the same information multiple
times.
In 2015-16, the Australian Border Force processed
more than 40 million international travellers across the
Australian border with the number of people travelling in and out
of Australia estimated to rise up to 50 million by 2020.
Arriving travellers are still required to
complete the orange incoming passenger card.
