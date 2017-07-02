Air Canada Launches Non-Stop Flights Between Toronto and Mumbai

|
Air Canada has launched non-stop flights between
Toronto and Mumbai.
The four-times weekly service will be operated year-round
with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
The
aircraft features 30 International Business Class lie-flat suites,
21 Premium Economy and 247 Economy Class seats, with in-flight entertainment at every seat throughout the aircraft.
"Air Canada is always excited to launch a new
route and this is particularly gratifying given Mumbai is India's
largest city and regarded as its financial, commercial and
entertainment capital," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger
Airlines at Air Canada. "This flight is the third route we have
started to India in less than two years, demonstrating our
commitment to this vibrant market as well to our continuing
international expansion strategy. This is the only non-stop
service between Canada and Mumbai and positions Air Canada as
offering the best coverage of any carrier operating between Canada
and India."
With
the new Toronto-Mumbai route, Air Canada now offers three Boeing
787 Dreamliner routes between Canada and India, including
year-round daily Toronto-Delhi service and seasonal
Vancouver-Delhi service, which resumes in October and will be
expanded to up to five times weekly this winter from three-times
weekly last winter.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Canada,
Toronto,
Mumbai.