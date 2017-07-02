Air Canada Launches Non-Stop Flights Between Toronto and Mumbai

Air Canada has launched non-stop flights between Toronto and Mumbai.

The four-times weekly service will be operated year-round with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The aircraft features 30 International Business Class lie-flat suites, 21 Premium Economy and 247 Economy Class seats, with in-flight entertainment at every seat throughout the aircraft.

"Air Canada is always excited to launch a new route and this is particularly gratifying given Mumbai is India's largest city and regarded as its financial, commercial and entertainment capital," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "This flight is the third route we have started to India in less than two years, demonstrating our commitment to this vibrant market as well to our continuing international expansion strategy. This is the only non-stop service between Canada and Mumbai and positions Air Canada as offering the best coverage of any carrier operating between Canada and India."

With the new Toronto-Mumbai route, Air Canada now offers three Boeing 787 Dreamliner routes between Canada and India, including year-round daily Toronto-Delhi service and seasonal Vancouver-Delhi service, which resumes in October and will be expanded to up to five times weekly this winter from three-times weekly last winter.

