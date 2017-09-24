Swiss-Belhotel Signs First Hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

|
Swiss-Belhotel has signed a deal to manage its
first hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
The 525-room Swiss-Belhotel
Al Aziziya Makkah, owned by Cardamom International
Property Management, is located in the rapidly
expanding hotel hub of Makkah only a few minutes’ drive away from
Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Al Aziziya.
The hotel, which will feature a restaurant, a
lobby café and extensive banquet facilities, is expected to be
ready for opening by the second quarter of 2018.
Mr Nawaf bin Mansour bin
Saleh Al Sharif, Owner of Cardamom International Property
Management, said, “The steady growth of religious tourism in
Makkah is fuelling demand for high-quality hotels in the city.
Swiss-Belhotel Al Aziziya Makkah is a very significant project for
us and we are pleased to partner with Swiss-Belhotel International, a globally successful company
that’s well equipped to meet
the needs of the Saudi hotel sector in accordance with the best
international standards.”
Saudi Arabia currently has the most hotel rooms under
construction in the Middle East and North Africa, with 36,742 keys
in 85 projects.
Makkah is one of the biggest hotel markets in the
Kingdom, with 27,000 rooms (compared to 11,000 in Riyadh and 9,400
in Jeddah). The Saudi 2030 Vision recognises the role religious
tourism can play in diversifying the economy with religious
pilgrims currently contributing 2-3% of Saudi’s GDP.
There are
plans to roughly double the capacity to accommodate both Umrah and
Hajj visitors to around 15 million and five million respectively
by 2020.
In addition to massive development of hotels, the Saudi government is investing in major transport infrastructure to grow
tourism such as the new Jeddah airport (open 2018) and the Haramain High Speed Rail line (2018) linking the holy cities of
Medina and Mecca via King Abdullah Economic City, Rabigh, Jeddah,
and the new Jeddah airport.
Mr Gavin M.
Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International,
said, “The hospitality industry in Makkah is witnessing remarkable
growth at the moment and we are very excited to be part of it.
Swiss-Belhotel International is well-positioned in the Middle East
region and we are confident Swiss-Belhotel Al Aziziya Makkah will
add tremendous value to our growing presence in the region and
further strengthen our portfolio. We look forward to a fruitful
relationship with Cardamom International Property Management.”
