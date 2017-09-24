Sir Michael Kadoorie Receives SHTM Lifetime Achievement Award

|
Sir Michael Kadoorie, GBS,
L.L.D.(Hon), DSc(Hon), Commandeur de la Légion D’Honneur,
Commandeur de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Commandeur de
L’Ordre de la Couronne, Commandeur de L’Ordre de Léopold II, is
this year’s recipient of the SHTM Lifetime Achievement Award.
The SHTM Lifetime Achievement Award was
established by the School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM)
of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to honour
outstanding personalities who have contributed substantially to
the development of hospitality and tourism in Hong Kong, the
region and around the world.
In awarding the distinction, the
school seeks to recognise true leaders who help define the global
hospitality landscape and advance the industry as a whole. The
inaugural award went to Mr Adrian Zecha last year.
PolyU President Professor Timothy W. Tong said, “Over the years,
Sir Michael has made immense contributions to the international
hotel sector, and is continuously redefining the standard of
hospitality and luxury. Apart from contributing to the hotel
industry, Sir Michael and his family are also supporting Hong
Kong’s development in other aspects, and has funded many community
initiatives to serve the disadvantaged in Hong Kong and other
Asian countries, and the noble deeds are performed in a humble
manner. Sir Michael is no doubt a stellar role model and a mentor
for young people.”
Sir Michael’s enduring contribution to the
hospitality industry has been in both the commercial and
philanthropic sectors. The success and expansion of the Peninsula
Group, within the Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, owes much to the
keen personal interest he shows in all aspects of the group’s work
and especially with the location and design of new hotels. The
same energy is translated to his firm belief that greater
opportunities must be made available to the disadvantaged.
Although Sir Michael has many business
commitments and responsibilities and is actively involved in a
wide programme of philanthropic funding, it is his passion for
hospitality in each of these fields that singles him out as one of
Hong Kong’s foremost and visionary hoteliers.
Sir Michael is Chairman of The Hongkong and
Shanghai Hotels Limited, and Chairman of CLP Holdings Limited, as
well as Heliservices (Hong Kong) Limited and Metrojet Limited. He
is also a Director of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Ltd and holds a
number of directorships in other companies and organisations.
Sir Michael said, “It is a great honour to
be recognised for my contribution to the hospitality and tourism
sectors, which in itself has been tremendously rewarding. In
truth, the award belongs to all those whom I have had the
privilege of working with and a testament to the continued vision
and dedication of generations of management and staff who have
brought forth the results that are being recognised. We should all
be proud that in Hong Kong we have a world-class School of Hotel
and Tourism Management which provides many opportunities to
cultivate and advance industry standards and, at the same time,
nurture talent to play a part in furthering the hospitality and
industry’s growth.”
