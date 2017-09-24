SITAOnAir Activates High-Speed Broadband on Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER

SITAOnAir has activated Asia’s first GX Aviation-enabled commercial aircraft, becoming the first Inmarsat valued-added reseller (VAR) to achieve it.

GX Aviation’s high-speed broadband connectivity is now available on one of Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, making SITAOnAir’s complete, nose-to-tail, high-speed connectivity experience over GX Aviation available to passengers.

SITAOnAir has equipped SIA with its full suite of high-speed connectivity-enabled services for cabin. These span everything from its custom-made high-speed inflight Wi-Fi hub Internet OnAir and mobile data services (Mobile OnAir), to digitized devices for cabin crew , to enhance the passenger experience and operational efficiencies.

The upgrade of SIA’s SBB-enabled aircraft is the continuation of a journey started five years ago between Singapore Airlines and SITAOnAir.

“Our Singapore Airlines’ aircraft upgrade program has been an extremely challenging project. It required SITAOnAir’s long-lasting expertise in the management of complex industrial consortiums, operating in constrained environments, to deliver the project on time, and synchronized with the planned grounding period for the aircraft,” said Yann Cabaret (pictured), VP Customer programs of SITAOnAir. "I would like to commend our strong working partnership with SIA, as well as with key partners such as Aeroconseil, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Honeywell, Inmarsat, KID-Systeme GmbH, SIA Engineering Company, and Zodiac Inflight Innovations, for helping make SIA’s end-to-end integrated solution a reality.”



