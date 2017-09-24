SITAOnAir Activates High-Speed Broadband on Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER

|
SITAOnAir has activated Asia’s first GX
Aviation-enabled commercial aircraft, becoming the first Inmarsat
valued-added reseller (VAR) to achieve it.
GX Aviation’s
high-speed broadband connectivity is now available on one of
Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, making SITAOnAir’s complete, nose-to-tail, high-speed connectivity
experience over GX Aviation available to passengers.
SITAOnAir has equipped SIA with its full suite
of high-speed connectivity-enabled services for cabin. These span
everything from its custom-made high-speed inflight Wi-Fi hub
Internet OnAir and mobile data services (Mobile OnAir), to
digitized devices for cabin crew , to enhance the passenger
experience and operational efficiencies.
The upgrade of SIA’s SBB-enabled aircraft is the
continuation of a journey started five years ago between Singapore
Airlines and SITAOnAir.
“Our Singapore Airlines’ aircraft upgrade
program has been an extremely challenging project. It required
SITAOnAir’s long-lasting expertise in the management of complex
industrial consortiums, operating in constrained environments, to
deliver the project on time, and synchronized with the planned
grounding period for the aircraft,” said Yann Cabaret (pictured), VP Customer
programs of SITAOnAir. "I would like to commend our strong working
partnership with SIA, as well as with key partners such as Aeroconseil, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Honeywell,
Inmarsat, KID-Systeme GmbH, SIA Engineering Company, and Zodiac
Inflight Innovations, for helping make SIA’s end-to-end integrated
solution a reality.”
