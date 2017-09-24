Shinta Mani Hotels Renames Hot Rod Siem Reap Restaurant

Shinta Mani Hotels has renamed the Hot Rod Siem Reap Restaurant as the Soul Kitchen Siem Reap.

The trendy restaurant and bar is located in the bustling Angkor Night Market area of the city.

The restaurant design is striking, with a floor to ceiling face of Buddha on the wall opposite the entrance and an enchanting gecko motif that covers the walls and ceiling in an eye-catching colour scheme of red and black.

The menu at Soul Kitchen Siem Reap is a mix of Asian and Western comfort food. Signature menu items include southern baked mac ‘n’ cheese, BBQ ribs with hush puppies and blue cheese fritters.

A full range of drinks are available including local and imported beer, wine, spirits and classic cocktails with a twist, including the dirty chai fireball, smoky old fashioned, a perfect gin and tonic and the traditional Siem Reap lemonade.

Local and international DJs and bands play each evening, including a regular hip hop and funk night on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Soul Kitchen Siem Reap is open 7 days a week from 4 pm until midnight and has a total capacity of 75 seats, 35 indoors and 30 outdoors. It is located at the junction of Sok San Street and Angkor Night Market Road 1.



