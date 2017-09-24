Shinta Mani Hotels Renames Hot Rod Siem Reap Restaurant

|
Shinta Mani Hotels has renamed the Hot Rod Siem
Reap Restaurant as the Soul Kitchen Siem Reap.
The trendy
restaurant and bar is located in the bustling Angkor Night Market
area of the city.
The restaurant design is striking, with a
floor to ceiling face of Buddha on the wall opposite
the entrance and an enchanting gecko motif that covers the walls
and ceiling in an eye-catching colour scheme of red and black.
The menu at Soul Kitchen Siem Reap is a mix of
Asian and Western comfort food. Signature menu items
include southern baked mac ‘n’ cheese, BBQ ribs
with hush puppies and blue cheese fritters.
A full range of drinks
are available including local and imported beer, wine, spirits and
classic cocktails with a twist, including the dirty chai
fireball, smoky old fashioned, a perfect gin and tonic and the
traditional Siem Reap lemonade.
Local and international DJs and bands play each
evening, including a regular hip hop and funk night on Wednesdays,
Thursdays and Saturdays.
Soul Kitchen Siem Reap is open 7 days a week
from 4 pm until midnight and has a total capacity of 75 seats,
35 indoors and 30 outdoors. It is located at the junction of Sok
San Street and Angkor Night Market Road 1.
