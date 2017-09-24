Qatar Airways Orders Two Boeing 747-8 Freighters and Four 777-300ERs

|
Qatar Airways has ordered two Boeing 747-8
Freighters and four Boeing 777-300ERs (Extended Range), valued at US$2.16 billion at list prices.
The airline took delivery of its first Boeing
747-8 Freighter a few days ago.
"The addition of our very first 747-8 Freighter
is a significant moment for our Cargo division, and a welcome
addition to our 20-strong cargo fleet of wide-body aircraft," said
Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive. "As the
world's third-largest cargo operator, Qatar Airways continues to
invest in fleet expansion, with a second 747-8F due to be
delivered in November. This reflects our confidence in Boeing to
continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting
standards. We expect no less than perfection, and we are confident
that Boeing will continue to deliver that."
Qatar Airways became a
launch customer for the 777X in 2013, was the first to operate the
787 in the Middle East and has 20 737 MAX airplanes on order.
"We are proud of our strong, enduring and
growing partnership with Qatar Airways and we truly appreciate the
value its business has brought to Boeing, its employees, suppliers
and our communities," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President
and CEO, Kevin McAllister. "As one of the world's largest
international cargo carriers, it is heartening that Qatar Airways
has selected the 747-8 Freighter to meet the needs of its growing
cargo operations and to see the important role the 777-300ER
continues to play in its long-haul fleet."
The 747-8 Freighter is
optimized to provide greater revenue cargo-carrying capability
than the 747-400, offering 16% more cargo volume while
keeping its unique nose door.
