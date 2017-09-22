Macao Tourism Update - HD Video Interview with Fumihiro Sakakibara

|
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro
Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism
Office.
In this interview, filmed at the Tourism
Expo Japan 2017 in Tokyo on 22 September 2017, we ask Mr. Sakakibara to update us on the status of tourism in Macao.
We ask how visitor arrivals to Macao from
Japan differ this year when compared to last, what targets Macao
has, which new markets it is trying to target and the demographics
of visitors.
We also talk about the Macao - Zuhai bridge,
what role Hong Kong plays in promoting and helping Macao tourism,
and how the SAR is going to increase the number of female
travellers.
We discuss the latest travel trends and
buying process of Japanese travellers, air connectivity, length of
stay and much, much more.
Macao Tourism Update -
Interview at Tourism Expo Japan 2017 - HD
PODCAST
