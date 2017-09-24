TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 26 Sept 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

IHG Opens Second InterContinental Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam

IHG has opened the InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 in Vietnam.

Located in the heart of West Hanoi’s newest Tu Liem business district, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 is less than 40 minutes from Noi Bai International Airport.

Surrounding the hotel are the headquarters of many multinational corporations, and the well-known Vietnam National Convention Centre, is only a five-minute drive away.

The hotel is the only luxury hotel within the wider Landmark72 integrated complex, which comprises retail, commercial, and entertainment offerings.

Room at the InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 in Vietnam. Click to enlarge.

Leanne Harwood, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said, “Vietnam is one of the region’s fastest growing MICE markets. In 2016 alone, Vietnam attracted over 10 million visitors and out of which 40% were business travellers. Hanoi is the hub for many of the country’s government departments, banks and manufacturers creating a high demand for inbound business travellers. Opening our second InterContinental hotel in Hanoi, strategically placed within the Tu Liem business district, puts us in an even better position to cater to MICE travellers in Vietnam.”

MICE space at the hotel totals 2,861 square metres with eight function rooms ranging from 70 to 920 sqm. The pillar-less ballroom can accommodate up to 1,000 people and is complemented by an 1,020 sqm ballroom foyer.

Perched atop the towering Keangnam Landmark72 and occupying floors 62 to 71, the hotel is the highest in Vietnam.

 The hotel has 359 rooms, including 34 suites, all offering panoramic views of Hanoi’s skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows from over 300 metres above the city.

John Kim, General Manager, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72, said, “The InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 is one of the newest in the region with the finest facilities and amenities for both leisure and business travellers. We now offer what no other hotel in Hanoi has – the largest ballroom and unparalleled views of the city – perfect for MICE travellers and organisers who want their events to stand out from the crowd. Our variety of dining options, including our signature steak restaurant Stellar, will offer guests exceptional culinary experiences and comes with its own dedicated in-house meatsmith. Together with my talented team we are delighted to welcome guests to Vietnam’s highest hotel.”

The hotel features four showpiece restaurants, bars and lounges in total. All located on the 62nd floor, there is 3 Spoons, with triple market-style kitchens each serving unique cuisines, Hive Lounge, Q Bar, and Stellar, the hotel’s signature restaurant and steakhouse.

Furthermore, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 guests will benefit from IHG’s latest connectivity offering, IHG Connect, which makes its regional debut in Vietnam. A key component of IHG Connect is the auto recognition feature for IHG’s loyalty members, where guests only need to sign in once to access hotel Wi-Fi at all IHG Connect-enabled hotels. They will automatically be connected for all future visits and will roll-out in the rest of South East Asia in the coming months.

See other recent news regarding: IHG, Hanoi, Vietnam.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com