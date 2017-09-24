IHG Opens Second InterContinental Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam

IHG has opened the InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 in Vietnam. Located in the heart of West Hanoi’s newest Tu Liem business district, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 is less than 40 minutes from Noi Bai International Airport. Surrounding the hotel are the headquarters of many multinational corporations, and the well-known Vietnam National Convention Centre, is only a five-minute drive away. The hotel is the only luxury hotel within the wider Landmark72 integrated complex, which comprises retail, commercial, and entertainment offerings. Leanne Harwood, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said, “Vietnam is one of the region’s fastest growing MICE markets. In 2016 alone, Vietnam attracted over 10 million visitors and out of which 40% were business travellers. Hanoi is the hub for many of the country’s government departments, banks and manufacturers creating a high demand for inbound business travellers. Opening our second InterContinental hotel in Hanoi, strategically placed within the Tu Liem business district, puts us in an even better position to cater to MICE travellers in Vietnam.” MICE space at the hotel totals 2,861 square metres with eight function rooms ranging from 70 to 920 sqm. The pillar-less ballroom can accommodate up to 1,000 people and is complemented by an 1,020 sqm ballroom foyer. Perched atop the towering Keangnam Landmark72 and occupying floors 62 to 71, the hotel is the highest in Vietnam. The hotel has 359 rooms, including 34 suites, all offering panoramic views of Hanoi’s skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows from over 300 metres above the city. John Kim, General Manager, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72, said, “The InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 is one of the newest in the region with the finest facilities and amenities for both leisure and business travellers. We now offer what no other hotel in Hanoi has – the largest ballroom and unparalleled views of the city – perfect for MICE travellers and organisers who want their events to stand out from the crowd. Our variety of dining options, including our signature steak restaurant Stellar, will offer guests exceptional culinary experiences and comes with its own dedicated in-house meatsmith. Together with my talented team we are delighted to welcome guests to Vietnam’s highest hotel.” The hotel features four showpiece restaurants, bars and lounges in total. All located on the 62nd floor, there is 3 Spoons, with triple market-style kitchens each serving unique cuisines, Hive Lounge, Q Bar, and Stellar, the hotel’s signature restaurant and steakhouse. Furthermore, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 guests will benefit from IHG’s latest connectivity offering, IHG Connect, which makes its regional debut in Vietnam. A key component of IHG Connect is the auto recognition feature for IHG’s loyalty members, where guests only need to sign in once to access hotel Wi-Fi at all IHG Connect-enabled hotels. They will automatically be connected for all future visits and will roll-out in the rest of South East Asia in the coming months.

