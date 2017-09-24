Asia Pacific Hotels Report August 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, hotels in the
Asia Pacific region reported positive results in the three key
performance metrics during August 2017.
In U.S. dollar constant currency, August 2017
vs. August 2016, hotels in Asia Pacific reported an increase in
Occupancy of 3.3% to 75.3%, ADR was up 2.3% to US$99.98 and RevPAR
jumped 5.7% to US$75.33.
In local currency, Occupancy in
Maldives fell -2.6% to 64.7%, ADR
was up 9.9% to MVR7,898.31, and RevPAR increased 7.0% to
MVR5,110.69.
A 3.0% year-on-year increase in supply outpaced
relatively flat demand (+0.3%) in the country, but rate growth
drove hotel performance for the month. Maldives currently has 19
hotel projects accounting for 2,610 rooms in the pipeline,
representing 20.0% of the country’s existing supply.
Occupancy in
Singapore rose 1.8% to 85.8%, ADR was down -2.6% to
SGD273.20 and RevPAR dipped -0.8% to SGD234.28.
According to the Singapore Tourism Board, the
country welcomed 8.54 million tourist visitors in the first half
of 2017, a 4.5% increase from H1 2016. Despite a 3.3% increase in
demand driving occupancy levels in August, ADR declined for the
18th consecutive month.
In Thailand,
Occupancy was up 2.3% to 80.9%, ADR rose 3.5% to THB3,440.35 and
RevPAR jumped 5.9% to THB2,782.71.
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for
any August on record in the country. According to Thailand’s
Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the country welcomed a record 3.13
million tourists in August, which falls in the market’s typical
low tourism season. STR analysts note that a stronger Thai baht
has yet to deter international visitors, and demand growth (+5.3%)
outpaced supply growth (+2.9%) for the month. Thailand currently
has 100 hotel projects in the pipeline, accounting for 21,615
rooms, which represents 11% of the country’s existing hotel
supply.
