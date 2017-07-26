AccorHotels Opens Sofitel Foshan

AccorHotels has expanded its portfolio of Sofitel hotels in China with the opening of the Sofitel Foshan in Guangdong province, China.

Located in China Leading Furniture City – Lecong in Shunde – Sofitel Foshan connects to the 200,000 square-metre Louvre International Exhibition Centre, a destination hub for design aficionados.

Sofitel Foshan is the brand’s first property to debut in Foshan and the 23rd property in the Greater China network.

Michel Molliet, Chief Operating Officer, AccorHotels Greater China, said, “With a long history of fine ceramic production, Foshan has morphed into a furniture and accessories hub in recent years. The city’s enriched culture blends perfectly with the design and architecture of Sofitel’s DNA. Sofitel is AccorHotels’ authentic luxury brand that aims to create magnificent moments for travellers seeking an indulgent experience.”

At 236 metres, the 62-storey Sofitel Foshan is the tallest hotel in the city with 360 degree views of the city.

Boasting 325 modern guest rooms with four themes: modern, post-modern (pictured), neo-Chinese, and Classic French.

Dining outlets include an all-day dining restaurant Kwee Zeen and an Italian restaurant, Allegria offering Mediterranean food. The city’s first French executive chef Mikael Robin oversees the entire culinary operations of Sofitel Foshan, ensuring the quality of its epicurean offerings from the wine tastings at the hotel’s Noble Bar, Le Bar – Lobby Lounge and the city’s first Sky Bar.

For weddings, meetings and events, the hotel features 3,000 square metres of function spaces including a Napoleon III's Grand Salon Apartment inspired grand ballroom, 6 meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace.

For its lifestyle and spa offerings, the hotel features SoSPA with L’Occitane that combines the latest French cosmetology and Chinese traditions for complete rejuvenation and relaxation.

Fitness facilities include a panoramic indoor swimming pool and the SoFIT 24-hour fitness centre with the latest technology in the Life Fitness equipment.

“Sofitel Foshan offers the perfect blend of the city’s charm with a touch of French and Chinese “Art de Vivre” for travellers seeking modern refinement and a luxury escape in the historical and cultural city,” said Olivier Larcher, General Manager of Sofitel Foshan.

See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, Sofitel, Foshan.