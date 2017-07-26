AccorHotels Opens Sofitel Foshan

|
AccorHotels has expanded its portfolio of
Sofitel hotels in China with the opening of the Sofitel Foshan in
Guangdong province, China.
Located in China Leading Furniture City –
Lecong in Shunde – Sofitel Foshan connects to the 200,000 square-metre
Louvre International Exhibition Centre, a destination hub for
design aficionados.
Sofitel Foshan is the brand’s first
property to debut in Foshan and the 23rd property in the Greater
China network.
Michel Molliet, Chief Operating Officer, AccorHotels
Greater China, said, “With a long history of fine ceramic production,
Foshan has morphed into a furniture and accessories hub in recent
years. The city’s enriched culture blends perfectly with the
design and architecture of Sofitel’s DNA. Sofitel is AccorHotels’
authentic luxury brand that aims to create magnificent moments for
travellers seeking an indulgent experience.”
At 236 metres, the
62-storey Sofitel Foshan is the tallest hotel in the city with
360 degree views of the city.
Boasting 325 modern guest rooms with
four themes: modern, post-modern (pictured), neo-Chinese, and
Classic French.
Dining outlets include an
all-day dining restaurant Kwee Zeen and an Italian restaurant,
Allegria offering Mediterranean food. The city’s first
French executive chef Mikael Robin oversees the entire culinary
operations of Sofitel Foshan, ensuring the quality of its
epicurean offerings from the wine tastings at the hotel’s Noble
Bar, Le Bar – Lobby Lounge and the city’s first Sky Bar.
For weddings, meetings and events, the hotel features 3,000 square metres of function spaces including
a Napoleon III's Grand Salon Apartment inspired grand ballroom, 6
meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace.
For its lifestyle
and spa offerings, the hotel features SoSPA with L’Occitane that
combines the latest French cosmetology and Chinese traditions for
complete rejuvenation and relaxation.
Fitness facilities include
a panoramic indoor swimming pool and the SoFIT 24-hour fitness
centre with the latest technology in the Life Fitness equipment.
“Sofitel Foshan offers the perfect blend of the
city’s charm with a touch of French and Chinese “Art de Vivre” for
travellers seeking modern refinement and a luxury escape in the
historical and cultural city,” said Olivier Larcher, General
Manager of Sofitel Foshan.
