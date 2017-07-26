Red Planets Hotels Partners SiteMinder

Eight months after receiving a multi-million dollar investment to accelerate its expansion programme throughout Asia, Red Planet Hotels has partnered SiteMinder to help it with distribution. SiteMinder integrates seamlessly with Red Planet’s property management system, RoomKey PMS. This integration supports the continuous flow of availability, rates and reservation data between the chain’s hotels and their guests. SiteMinder’s managing director for Asia, Glenn Andrews, said, “SiteMinder is proud to be helping hotel businesses like Red Planet Hotels to achieve optimum success, and to be part of their growth journey. We have supported Red Planet Hotels’ existing properties for many years and we are delighted to provide this same support to all the exciting new properties to come.” Red Planet currently owns and operates 24 hotels in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Japan, and has plans to open four more hotels this year and a further eight hotels before the end of 2018. “Red Planet Hotels has become a recognised brand for travellers who visit Asia and are in search of value. So, it’s important we aren’t expanding for expansion sake, but are creating greater options for accommodation that are not only appealing to value-driven travellers, but that can be found and booked,” said Leah Teresa De Los Santos, Red Planet’s Regional Director of Revenue Management - Philippines. “We knew early in the process that we would need technology to compete in the complex channel distribution landscape that exists within today’s travel industry, and SiteMinder has solved that challenge for us. Without their platform, our strategy for room distribution would be inefficient and therefore very costly in terms of lost revenue and occupancy. However, since this partnership, our overall revenue has clearly increased.” See other recent news regarding: Red Planet, SiteMinder, Distribution, Solutions.