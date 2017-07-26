Red Planets Hotels Partners SiteMinder

|
Eight months after receiving a multi-million
dollar investment to accelerate its expansion programme throughout
Asia, Red Planet Hotels has partnered SiteMinder to help it with
distribution.
SiteMinder integrates seamlessly with Red Planet’s
property management system, RoomKey PMS. This integration supports
the continuous flow of availability, rates and reservation data
between the chain’s hotels and their guests.
SiteMinder’s managing director for Asia, Glenn
Andrews, said, “SiteMinder is proud to be helping hotel businesses
like Red Planet Hotels to achieve optimum success, and to be part
of their growth journey. We have supported Red Planet Hotels’
existing properties for many years and we are delighted to provide
this same support to all the exciting new properties to come.”
Red Planet currently owns and operates 24 hotels
in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Japan, and has plans to
open four more hotels this year and a further eight hotels before
the end of 2018.
“Red Planet Hotels has become a recognised brand
for travellers who visit Asia and are in search of value. So, it’s
important we aren’t expanding for expansion sake, but are creating
greater options for accommodation that are not only appealing to
value-driven travellers, but that can be found and booked,”
said Leah Teresa De Los Santos, Red Planet’s Regional Director of
Revenue Management - Philippines. “We knew early in the process that we would need
technology to compete in the complex channel distribution
landscape that exists within today’s travel industry, and
SiteMinder has solved that challenge for us. Without their
platform, our strategy for room distribution would be inefficient
and therefore very costly in terms of lost revenue and occupancy.
However, since this partnership, our overall revenue has clearly
increased.”
