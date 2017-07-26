Executive Appointments at Onyx Hospitality in Thailand

|
Onyx Hospitality has appointed David Cumming as Regional Vice President of
Operations for Bangkok, Malaysia and Laos, and Pierre-Andre
Pelletier as Regional Vice President of Operations for South
Thailand, Vietnam and Maldives.
David Cumming has
been promoted from his previous role as Vice President and Area General
Manager for Bangkok. In his expanded role, he will support the
company’s future growth in Malaysia, where Onyx has one
newly-launched Amari and three additional hotels in the pipeline,
as well as Laos, the location of three new Amari properties currently
under development.
A 25-year veteran in
hospitality, David has been with the company since 2004 and has
been General Manager at both Amari Pattaya and Amari Watergate
Bangkok. He also held a corporate leadership role as Vice
President of Operational Development at Onyx Hospitality Group.
David will continue to be based at Amari Watergate Bangkok,
location of the group’s global head office.
Previously the Vice President and Area General Manager for South
Thailand, Pierre-Andre Pelletier takes on added leadership responsibilities in Maldives and Vietnam.
Onyx currently operates Amari Havodda
Maldives and is preparing for the early 2018 opening of OZO Hoi
An in Vietnam. The company is also in active negotiations with partners on
potential new developments in both destinations.
Hailing from a family of hoteliers and restaurateurs,
Switzerland-born Pierre-Andre joined the company in 1993. He has
served as General Manager of Amari Pattaya, Amari Watergate
Bangkok and more recently, the group’s flagship Amari Phuket,
where he will continue to be based.
“This is an
exciting time in the ongoing development and expansion of Onyx
Hospitality Group, and also the year that we enter new markets
like Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos,” said Douglas Martell, President
& CEO, Onyx Hospitality Group. “The expansion of both David and
Pierre-Andre’s roles is an important step towards enhancing our
commitment within these markets and paving the way for our future
growth.”
Based in Bangkok, Onyx Hospitality
has a growing regional portfolio of 44 operating properties across
three core brands in eight countries. The group has a
development pipeline of 21 new properties in markets such as
Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia, and has set a target of having 99
hotels by 2024.
