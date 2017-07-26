TravelNewsAsia.com
Executive Appointments at Onyx Hospitality in Thailand

Onyx Hospitality has appointed David Cumming as Regional Vice President of Operations for Bangkok, Malaysia and Laos, and Pierre-Andre Pelletier as Regional Vice President of Operations for South Thailand, Vietnam and Maldives.

David Cumming

David Cumming has been promoted from his previous role as Vice President and Area General Manager for Bangkok. In his expanded role, he will support the company’s future growth in Malaysia, where Onyx has one newly-launched Amari and three additional hotels in the pipeline, as well as Laos, the location of three new Amari properties currently under development.

A 25-year veteran in hospitality, David has been with the company since 2004 and has been General Manager at both Amari Pattaya  and Amari Watergate Bangkok. He also held a corporate leadership role as Vice President of Operational Development at Onyx Hospitality Group.

David will continue to be based at Amari Watergate Bangkok, location of the group’s global head office.

Previously the Vice President and Area General Manager for South Thailand, Pierre-Andre Pelletier takes on added leadership responsibilities in Maldives and Vietnam.

Pierre-Andre Pelletier

 Onyx currently operates Amari Havodda Maldives and is preparing for the early 2018 opening of OZO Hoi An in Vietnam. The company is also in active negotiations with partners on potential new developments in both destinations.

Hailing from a family of hoteliers and restaurateurs, Switzerland-born Pierre-Andre joined the company in 1993. He has served as General Manager of Amari Pattaya, Amari Watergate Bangkok and more recently, the group’s flagship Amari Phuket, where he will continue to be based.

“This is an exciting time in the ongoing development and expansion of Onyx Hospitality Group, and also the year that we enter new markets like Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos,” said Douglas Martell, President & CEO, Onyx Hospitality Group. “The expansion of both David and Pierre-Andre’s roles is an important step towards enhancing our commitment within these markets and paving the way for our future growth.”

Based in Bangkok, Onyx Hospitality has a growing regional portfolio of 44 operating properties across three core brands in eight countries. The group has a development pipeline of 21 new properties in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia, and has set a target of having 99 hotels by 2024.

