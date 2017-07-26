Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group Selects Cendyn as CRM Partner

Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group has selected Cendyn as its CRM partner. Cendyn will implement a guest intelligence solution utilising data collected from multiple sources to provide a single profile of each guest. This visibility will enable every brand in the group to gain a clear understanding about the history and preferences of each guest in real time, regardless of how they booked. Eric Cartwright, Director Loyalty & Partnerships, Minor Hotels, said, “While we grow beyond our current state, following our roadmap of expansion, we need to future-proof our customer platforms to allow us the ability to immediately recognise our valued repeat guests as well as our first-time guests in a manner that augments our existing Discovery loyalty programme, delivering insights on each individual so that we can drive loyalty through service delivery, analytics, and timely communication. As we expand, this platform will enable us to easily add functionality and service to our growing portfolio, without the need to rethink platforms.” Using data to pave the way in how hoteliers communicate with their guests has revolutionised how they can learn more about their guests’ interactions, drive direct bookings, maintain brand presence with their most valuable guests and stay competitive in their market. Charles Deyo, CEO & President of Cendyn, said, “Using Cendyn’s fully integrated eInsight CRM solution will allow each of their five brands to harness their data to better understand their guests and improve how they engage and drive loyalty with them. Year on year, Cendyn’s eInsight CRM customers continue to see increased brand loyalty from their guests which has led to significant return on investment for each of our clients. We look forward to seeing such growth with Minor Hotels.” See also HD Video and Podcast: Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts - Exclusive Interview with Alejandro Bernabe Group Director. See other recent news regarding: MHG, Minor Hotels, Cendyn, Loyalty, CRM.