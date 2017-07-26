TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 26 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group Selects Cendyn as CRM Partner

Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group has selected Cendyn as its CRM partner.

 Cendyn will implement a guest intelligence solution utilising data collected from multiple sources to provide a single profile of each guest. This visibility will enable every brand in the group to gain a clear understanding about the history and preferences of each guest in real time, regardless of how they booked.

Stunning rooftop pool at Avani Riverside Bangkok

Eric Cartwright, Director Loyalty & Partnerships, Minor Hotels, said, “While we grow beyond our current state, following our roadmap of expansion, we need to future-proof our customer platforms to allow us the ability to immediately recognise our valued repeat guests as well as our first-time guests in a manner that augments our existing Discovery loyalty programme, delivering insights on each individual so that we can drive loyalty through service delivery, analytics, and timely communication. As we expand, this platform will enable us to easily add functionality and service to our growing portfolio, without the need to rethink platforms.”

Using data to pave the way in how hoteliers communicate with their guests has revolutionised how they can learn more about their guests’ interactions, drive direct bookings, maintain brand presence with their most valuable guests and stay competitive in their market.

Charles Deyo, CEO & President of Cendyn, said, “Using Cendyn’s fully integrated eInsight CRM solution will allow each of their five brands to harness their data to better understand their guests and improve how they engage and drive loyalty with them. Year on year, Cendyn’s eInsight CRM customers continue to see increased brand loyalty from their guests which has led to significant return on investment for each of our clients. We look forward to seeing such growth with Minor Hotels.”

See also HD Video and Podcast: Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts - Exclusive Interview with Alejandro Bernabe Group Director.

See other recent news regarding: MHG, Minor Hotels, Cendyn, Loyalty, CRM.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com