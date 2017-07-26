Gatwick Airport Orders 11 More CTX 9800 DSi Explosives Detection Systems

|
Gatwick Airport has signed an order for Smiths
Detection to
supply and service eleven additional CTX 9800 DSi explosives
detection systems (EDS).
Following a successful trial and
order for nine CTX 9800 EDS, Gatwick
will deploy the eleven additional units to screen all in-gauge baggage
in the North Terminal – helping ensure the safety of more than 45
million passengers a year.
The
enhanced CTX 9800 offers increased throughput thanks to a
belt speed of 0.5 meters per second. Scheduled for deployment by
September 2018, Smiths Detection’s on-site network of expert
engineers and technicians will help ensure peak performance and
maximum uptime for a minimum of ten years.
Alasdair Scobie,
Head of Commercial Operations at Gatwick Airport, said, “As a
growing global airport, serving 228 destinations in 74 countries,
Gatwick’s focus is to maintain its robust security screening
process while also enhancing the passenger experience. Working
with Smiths Detection to upgrade Gatwick’s existing automated hold
baggage screening systems ensures that we meet regulatory mandates
whilst handling the growing passenger demand as we expand
Gatwick’s role as a global airport.”
Powered by leading
edge computed tomography (CT) technology, CTX 9800 is approved by
the European Civil Aviation Conference as meeting Standard 3
requirements and certified by the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration and Civil Aviation Administration of China.
“Investing in localised service support allows Smiths Detection to
facilitate an unmatched, end-to-end hold baggage screening
solution that can help all airports ensure regulatory compliance
and enhance detection capabilities,” said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Smiths Detection. “Smiths Detection looks forward to
continued collaboration with Gatwick to screen hold baggage faster
and more efficiently.”
Capable of screening 1,800 bags per
hour, CTX 9800 combines high-resolution 3D visuals with intuitive
navigational tools – allowing the operator to ‘travel’ through the
bag and manipulate images.
