Etihad Airways Upgrades Beirut Flights with Boeing 787-9

|
Etihad Airways has upgraded the aircraft used on
its scheduled daily flights between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Beirut, Lebanon.
The Boeing 787-9 service replaces the Airbus
A321 aircraft previously operating the airline’s EY535/EY538
flights to and from the Lebanese capital.
The Boeing 787-9 features Etihad Airways’
latest Business and Economy Class cabins and is
configured with 299 seats – 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy
Smart Seats.
Its introduction to Beirut means
passengers travelling from Australia can experience Etihad’s
flagship A380 and 787 along the entire journey, with seamless
connections over Abu Dhabi.
“Beirut was the first international
destination served by Etihad Airways in 2003 and it is fitting
that we introduce the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner to this key
market,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice
President Commercial. “The new
two-class 787-9 provides an increase of 125 seats per flight, with
4,186 weekly seats now offered in both directions. This reflects
the strong demand to Lebanon from Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE,
where a large Lebanese expatriate community resides. Additionally, a significant proportion of our customers
travelling to Lebanon originate in Australia, home to a
considerable Lebanese Australian community, with the vast majority
based in the Sydney area. They can now enjoy an upgraded, seamless
flying experience, connecting from A380 services via Abu Dhabi
onto 787 Dreamliners onwards to Beirut.”
The Business
Studios on Etihad Airways’ B787-9 offer direct aisle access, a fully-flat bed of up to 80.5
inches in length, and an increase of 20% in personal
space. Upholstered in fine Poltrona Frau Leather, the Business
Studio is equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion
control system which enables guests to adjust the firmness and
comfort of their seat. Each Business Studio has an
18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets.
Economy Smart seats provide a ‘fixed wing’ headrest,
adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches
and an 11.1” personal TV monitor on each seat.
Passengers can enjoy mobile connectivity, onboard Wi-Fi and seven
satellite channels of live TV.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad Airways,
B787-9,
Beirut,
Abu Dhabi.