Etihad Airways Upgrades Beirut Flights with Boeing 787-9

Etihad Airways has upgraded the aircraft used on its scheduled daily flights between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Beirut, Lebanon.

The Boeing 787-9 service replaces the Airbus A321 aircraft previously operating the airline’s EY535/EY538 flights to and from the Lebanese capital.

The Boeing 787-9 features Etihad Airways’ latest Business and Economy Class cabins and is configured with 299 seats – 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Its introduction to Beirut means passengers travelling from Australia can experience Etihad’s flagship A380 and 787 along the entire journey, with seamless connections over Abu Dhabi.

“Beirut was the first international destination served by Etihad Airways in 2003 and it is fitting that we introduce the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner to this key market,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial. “The new two-class 787-9 provides an increase of 125 seats per flight, with 4,186 weekly seats now offered in both directions. This reflects the strong demand to Lebanon from Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE, where a large Lebanese expatriate community resides. Additionally, a significant proportion of our customers travelling to Lebanon originate in Australia, home to a considerable Lebanese Australian community, with the vast majority based in the Sydney area. They can now enjoy an upgraded, seamless flying experience, connecting from A380 services via Abu Dhabi onto 787 Dreamliners onwards to Beirut.”

The Business Studios on Etihad Airways’ B787-9 offer direct aisle access, a fully-flat bed of up to 80.5 inches in length, and an increase of 20% in personal space. Upholstered in fine Poltrona Frau Leather, the Business Studio is equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion control system which enables guests to adjust the firmness and comfort of their seat. Each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets.

Economy Smart seats provide a ‘fixed wing’ headrest, adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches and an 11.1” personal TV monitor on each seat.

Passengers can enjoy mobile connectivity, onboard Wi-Fi and seven satellite channels of live TV.

