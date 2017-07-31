Executive Appointments at Bawah Island

|
Bawah Island recently made the following key appointments ahead of its
launch on 31 July 2017.
Just three hours from
Singapore, in the heart of the Anambas, Bawah Island is accessible
via a short ferry ride from Batam followed by a 75-minute private
seaplane.
Previously uninhabited, Bawah is an
official marine conservation area that covers
5 pristine islands, 3 crystal clear lagoons and 13 beaches.
Thomas Blachere, General Manager:
Thomas is responsible for the overall setup, opening and
operations of the 35-villa island’s facilities. Hailing from
France, Thomas has managed a scuba
diving centre in French Polynesia, sett up a scuba diving
cruise company in Maldives, and set up and managed top resorts and
hotels including Hard Rock Hotel Penang and Casa Del Mar Langkawi.
Omar Bernardi, Executive Chef
(pictured): Formerly
Chef de Cuisine of Dolce Vita at Mandarin Oriental, Omar is a
passionate and highly experienced culinary maestro from Italy with
over 20 years of experience across various Michelin-starred
restaurants around the globe. Recognised for his dedication to create innovative gastronomical fare, Omar will helm the culinary
team at Bawah, working closely with Marcin and Jonathan to
conceptualise and create bespoke Asian fusion menus that use fresh
produce locally grown on, and around, the island.
Jonathan Semo, Permaculture Expert: Combining traditional and modern permaculture
techniques, Jonathan uses his agricultural expertise to integrate
sustainability into the development of productive ecosystems and
edible gardens on Bawah, so guests can enjoy locally harvested
food and unique ingredients that are only found only on the
islands of Bawah. Looking at the ecosystem in a holistic way,
Jonathan works with nature using a no-dig system and aims to bring
in 100 different varieties of vegetables and fruits for Bawah
Island to be ultimately self-sufficient in a year.
Marcin Grell, Food & Beverage Consultant: Working closely with Executive Chef Omar in a creative
role, Marcin is responsible for the conceptualisation of courses
and menus for Treetop Restaurant, as well as being at the helm of
all three bars on the Island – from the designing of cocktail
menus to bartenders training. Marcin, who hails from Poland, is a
highly-experienced mixologist with over 20 years of experience at
restaurants and bars globally, including Nobu in London and OKKU
in Dubai. He will also work with Bawah’s permaculture expert
Jonathan to utilise and incorporate the diverse ingredients
growing on Bawah Island into the F&B menus. This includes the
herbal ingredients that will be concocted for healthy cocktails
and detox drinks for the spa.
Adeline Blachere,
Wellness Manager: Adeline
will lead the wellness and spa team at Bawah to create and provide
personalised bespoke spa and wellness programmes so guests leave
feeling revitalised and with a renewed sense of purpose. Born and
raised in France, Adeline left home at 20 to work abroad in
hospitality. She spent 10 years in the hotel management
industry in Mauritius, Maldives, Langkawi, Penang and Singapore,
before discovering her love for yoga and pilates. A certified
Hatha and pre-natal yoga and pilates instructor, Adeline has also
embraced exploring the use of energy to heal. Trained in Reiki,
she is now integrating it in her daily life as well as to help
people around her, aimed with a goal to help others reach a
well-balanced way of life.
“We are excited
to unveil Bawah Island and to provide a luxurious, authentic
travel experience for all our guests. Bawah has many unique
activities to enjoy, from snorkeling in pristine waters to hiking
in the primary forest, but for those who want to slow down their
time – a beach-fronted infinity pool and holistic spa awaits”,
said Tom Blachere, General Manager, Bawah Island. “Guests will be
able to choose from our 35 eco-designed villas enveloped in lush
scenery, allowing them to experience the magic that is Bawah.”
See also:
Colombian Chef in Singapore - Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at
Artemis Grill - HD Video and
Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef
2016.
See other recent
news regarding:
Bawah Island,
Indonesia,
Singapore,
Batam.